Scouts celebrate community leaders
Every year, the Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley present the Good Scout Award as an honor to a local community leader at the Night of Scouting. Bart Colwell, Tom Newlin, Ted Hazledine, Bob Baesler, Ed Pease, and Gary Morris are past recipients.
The 7th Annual Night of Scouting was held on Oct. 15, 2020. Although everyone enjoyed getting together in the past, due to COVID-19, we conducted this year’s Night of Scouting virtually.
This year’s Good Scout was presented to Duke Energy’s Rick Burger. The wording on the award reads:
“The Good Scout Award was created to celebrate individuals with a strong connection to the Wabash Valley community, who embody the values which are integral to the Scouting program such as trustworthiness, loyalty, cheerful service, and most importantly leadership. Those who are honored with the Good Scout Award are recognized as leaders in their community and career and who lead their life with integrity. The Good Scout Award honorees serve as inspiration for Scouts on what is possible when you lead a life of cheerful service.”
The presenters of the award, Bart Colwell and Pat Ralston, demonstrated that for many years, Rick Burger has worked as a local business leader, and in numerous community organizations, and has set an example which is an inspiration to our community and to scouting.
The Posthumous Good Scout Award was presented to the family of Ron Reeves, and was accepted by Jack Fenoglio. The presenter of the award, Kent Harris, illustrated not only the community leadership accomplishments of Ron Reeves at Rose Hulman, but also his contributions to the Boys Scouts, Cub Scouts and our community.
The Boys Scouts of the Wabash Valley were indeed honored to present these awards to these two outstanding community leaders.
Many thanks to the contributors for donations which go directly to fund the activities of our local scouts:
Presenting sponsors — Williams Law Firm and Benchmark Steel, Inc.; Star Scout Sponsors — Duke Energy, Ted Hazledine, Overhead Door Company of Terre Haute, Terre Haute Savings Bank, and the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity/Venturing Crew 1868-The Pike Patrol; First Class Scout sponsors — American Structurepoint, Inc., First Financial Bank, Fleshner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin, Ivy Tech Community College, Providence Medical Group, Templeton Coal Company, Inc., Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation, Thompson Thrift, and Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson & Drummy; Wabash Valley sponsors — B&S Plumbing, Jerome Case, Sackrider & Company Inc., Sacopulos Law Firm, Jim Stolt and Wright, Shagley & Lowery.
I thank the Night of Scouting Committee, whose dedicated planning, and hard work, over a period of several months made this event a success: Bob Baesler, Bart Colwell, Anne Marie Conley, Aaron Craig, Kent Harris, Ted Hazledine, Fred Nation, Tom Newlin, Ed Pease, John Pelletier, Pat Ralston, Jordan Sandoe, Jim Stolt and Steve Williams.
Finally, we thank the citizens of the Wabash Valley for your continued support of the Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley.
— Steve Williams, Chairman, Night of Scouting
