A pitch to shorten baseball games
Two contributory factors are responsible for the length of these MLB ballgames: Pitching and the bat.
Pitching: In this generation of so-called pitchers, they mostly are “throwers.” Instead of these individuals pitching to contact, the sport is instead dominated by time-consuming strikeouts and walks.
The Bat: Its diameter has been systematically reduced over the years to a light-weight pencil stick. This change is responsible for these never-ending numbers of foul balls per game.
What baseball needs is field action, not “mound throwers” or pitch clocks, fewer foul-balls, strikeouts and walks.
Cure these problems, then game lengths will shorten by an hour.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.