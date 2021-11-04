A pitch to shorten baseball games

Two contributory factors are responsible for the length of these MLB ballgames: Pitching and the bat.

Pitching: In this generation of so-called pitchers, they mostly are “throwers.” Instead of these individuals pitching to contact, the sport is instead dominated by time-consuming strikeouts and walks.

The Bat: Its diameter has been systematically reduced over the years to a light-weight pencil stick. This change is responsible for these never-ending numbers of foul balls per game.

What baseball needs is field action, not “mound throwers” or pitch clocks, fewer foul-balls, strikeouts and walks.

Cure these problems, then game lengths will shorten by an hour.

— Earl Beal, Terre Haute

The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.

Tags

Trending Video