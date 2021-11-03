Provoking fear to promote campaign
A recent quote attributed to Superintendent Rob Haworth (Tribune-Star, Nov. 3) reads, “I think we’re at a crossroads as a community ... are we going to lay down and die and let that be our future, or are we going to attack and try to do those things that might reverse that trend.”
Haworth’s “lay down and die” diatribe is his way of exploiting Terre Haute’s declining population to scare people into voting for new or renovated high schools. His updated campaign approach seems to be reasoning is good, but fear is better.
Is his fear-mongering enough to get me to vote against a school referendum? No. But, I have discarded my Haworth fan club membership card.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Gratitude for THS partners
For more than 10 years, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank has hosted the Bread & Produce Distribution food distribution on the third Saturday of the month. This event has become a lifeline for many families who have fallen on hard times and have few options to turn to for help. Even during the current health crisis, the Bread & Produce Market continued. We simply adjusted to a drive-through model for distribution to reduce potential exposure to our volunteers and those we serve. While we typically serve in excess of 250 families at each distribution, during the height of the pandemic, we served more than 500 families in some months.
It has been a blessing for us to conduct this event with a great partner — the Terre Haute South Vigo High School Key Club. Each month, 20 or more students show up on a Saturday morning for 2-plus hours to help people select food and often help carry as much as 40 lbs. at a time to family’s vehicle. Rain or shine, hot or cold, these students show up without complaint and represent their school, their club and their families in an effort to help out others who are less fortunate; and they do it with a smile on their face.
We are grateful for the enthusiasm and example of these young people who give us hope and inspiration as they show care, compassion and charity for the community we call home. A special thanks to Ms. Rebecca Sedgewick, the faculty Key Club sponsor who helped get this started 10 years ago, and all the students who have given of their time to help our community.
— John C. Etling, Agency director, Terre Haute Catholic Charities
See what Haworth has done in past
Maybe Vigo County should look into Rob Haworth’s background and what he did for the school districts he previously worked for. It might be interesting to get a different perspective of what he has done for them and trying to do for Vigo County. Caveat emptor.
— Cheryl Dowell, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.