Liberty is our common ground
One thing “Red” and “ Blue” agreed on: this was a critical election. The very statement gives me hope that below the surface there are some things about the United States of America that we really do hold in common. We want to be safe on our streets and not worried that some angry mob with guns is going to be between our home and the grocery store or church.
We do like the availability of email and internet to keep in touch with friends and family, to shop, etc. Because of the pandemic and the virtual lockdown at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, my “bubble” consists of some new neighbors. They, like me, were children during World War II and remember children’s understanding of a time when telegrams were the fastest means of communicating death or birth.
We share with most Americans a fierce personal independence. They left their daughter’s home. I, the security of Providence Healthcare. We enjoy telling stories of noticing ourselves getting sharper because we have to do the cooking, shopping, etc. We eagerly share any resources provided by the government or other organization which will be helpful to us. I mention this because they are examples of the kind of self-reflection induced by long hours alone or in intimate family dinner table discussions.
We have had to ask ourselves, “who exactly is our ‘bubble’? What do I really need from stores? What is really important to me about Thanksgiving or Christmas?” The answers to these questions are highly individualistic but they point to the ground of our being. And they point to advantages of living in the USA.
Can’t we find a way to talk about the common good and the blessings of liberty?
— Mary Moloney, SP, Terre Haute
Good decision on smoke-free casino
We are happy to hear that the Rocksino in Terre Haute will be opening as a smoke-free venue. Thank you so much, Spectacle Entertainment and Greg Gibson, for your leadership in taking this important stand.
As local leaders who see daily the detrimental health effects of firsthand and secondhand smoke exposure, we have a special appreciation for your decision. This important policy fits right in with Union Health, Chances And Services for Youth, Indiana Rural Health Association, Drug-Free Vigo County, Tobacco Free Blue, Baby & Me Tobacco Free, Valley Professionals Community Health Center, Southern Illinois and Southwestern Indiana Respiratory Disease Program, Sullivan Tobacco Prevention and Cessation, and Tobacco Free Vigo’s major community health initiatives, which is addressing tobacco addiction and promoting smoking cessation.
In a recent survey, the American Lung Association found that 70% of Hoosiers support making all workplaces smoke-free including, bars, restaurants and casinos. Even 79% of respondents agreed that casinos should prioritize the health and safety of customers and workers over profits, including 63% of the smokers who were surveyed.
Vigo County and the Wabash Valley have very high smoking rates which makes your decision even more impactful. The strong message of your commitment to the health and well-being of your employees, guests and the larger surrounding community are seen and gratefully appreciated. Once again, thank you for your leadership.
— Sarah Knoblock, Terre Haute
Satisfaction just like the old days
It would seem that, whether you are doing business in a retail store or with a service establishment, that you almost never experience true customer service.
However, I recently decided that it was time to replace my backyard fence. The salesperson was so kind and informative I felt totally satisfied even before the work started.
I was impressed when the old fence was removed. The men cleaned the mess as if [it] had never been there, and when they built the new fence it was something to see top-notch professionals at work. Very nice workmanship.
When the job was completed the only word that I could use to describe my new back yard was beautiful ... simply beautiful.
But the story even gets better. A couple of weeks later, I found that the latch on the back gate was slightly off and when Double Bee Fence was contacted the owner of the fence company (Bill Thomas) came to my house to inspect and repair the latch. When he finished he let me know, if there happened to be any questions or concerns, just let him know. His main concern was happy, satisfied customers. Great people to work with from the top man the sales person and the fence builders. It was like the good old days when it was “customer, customer, customer.”
Thank you, Bill Thomas ... and thank you, Double Bee Fence.
— Phyllis Debord, Terre Haute
