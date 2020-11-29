Negativity brings out more hostility
It’s great we live in a country where we can freely express our opinions. The letter to the editor of Nov. 23 by Jeffery Aitken is a perfect example. Comrade Aitken always expresses his negative and pessimistic views written to further divide us. His disdain for the Democratic Party is obvious. I guess he favors a one-party system.
Comrade Aitken is blaming looting and rioting on people who are unhappy and feel disenfranchised, regarding them as fascists and communists. Looting and rioting has gone on in this country since the beginning of time. It’s not new, I don’t agree with it, or condone it, but there is always someone who wants to take advantage of certain situations. Just like porch pirates. I wonder how Comrade Aitken knows they are all Democrats like he insinuates.
The real problem I see is Dumpty Trumpty. Our president has given a free pass to far-right groups who want to change our democracy. Our government has been vigilant in watching these fringe groups no matter what administration was in power until Dumpty was elected. He supports whoever supports him. It shows Dumpty’s character when he claims he won the election and refuses to acknowledge he lost. (Calling the news fake and spreading false claims and conspiracy theories.)
Comrade Aitken should be more concerned that this president has caused a constitutional crisis, eroded our democracy, and is the closest thing we have had to a dictator.
It’s also concerning what this sociopath might do with our government’s secrets. Who will he pardon, and what kind of disruptions might he cause when out of office? The Republican enablers are being very quiet right now letting Dumpty throw his temper tantrum. When are they going to speak out? I hope before they get voted out.
Comrade Aitken has lots of standard anti-Democratic opinions I have heard for years. Abortion, boarder wall, Iran, gun control, and the big one is socialism. This rhetoric is really getting old. Get a life. We know how you feel. I would suggest you try being positive. Let the new president do what he can, and try to be supportive, he’s hasn’t even taken office yet.
When Biden said it’s going to be a dark winter, he was referring to the coronavirus, which you took completely out of context. Dumpty is out playing golf, pouting over his landslide loss (his word with Hillary 2016), watching himself on television while Americans are suffering and dying.
Isn’t it great we have a two-party system, where we can express our opinion without fear of persecution. I honestly tried to give Dumpty the benefit of doubt in 2016 until he started to divide us.
With a new administration things will be different. Republicans and Democrats have governed equally for many years. It’s time to work together and try to solve our many problems.
Divided we fall. Working together we stand tall.
— Mike Crowder, Terre Haute
Sex ed info must be accurate
For the last several months there has been an important discussion of sexual education in Vigo County public schools. At issue is the Creating Positive Relationships curriculum developed and provided by the Crisis Pregnancy Center. This curriculum was independently reviewed by two different experts and found to have problems including outdated information, errors of basic biology, vague and confusing terms, and material outside the scope of a typical sexual education course.
One particularly striking example from the CPR curriculum was a statement that needle injection was a less common way of transmitting sexually transmitted infections. This is not long after Indiana experienced an HIV epidemic in Scott County driven by needle sharing. Not only is this statement unnecessary in a sexual education curriculum, it is dangerous to public health in general.
Whatever the subject that students are taught in public schools, the information should be current, accurate, and scientifically correct. Vigo County schools would be better served by a sexual education program that meets those standards. At a minimum, any sexual education curriculum used in Vigo County schools should follow the recommendations of the reviewers and provide current, specific, scientifically accurate, objective, and inclusive information.
An important part of education is teaching children the value of scientifically based knowledge and how to seek such knowledge. To allow any program to continue in Vigo County schools without meeting standards of scientific accuracy undermines the value of education. The Vigo County Board of Education should honor its mission and fundamentally reform the sexual education curriculum.
— Nathan Myers, Brazil
Pell Grants will save taxpayers
A bill to restore Pell Grants in prisons passed the U.S. House, HR 7617, and is now awaiting action in the U.S. Senate in SB 1074.
The Rand Corporation analysis has found that higher education, including college courses and technical/trade courses, can reduce recidivism up to 48%. Currently 68% of released citizens return to prison within three years at a cost of $30,000./year/person. Others conclude that incarcerated citizens who take higher education courses are positively transformed. With higher education credits, employment opportunities may increase. These individuals are more likely to become productive taxpaying citizens able to support their intact families.
When Pell Grants for inmates were banned in 1994, some rationalized that providing grants to incarcerated individuals could result in non-incarcerated candidates being denied the needs-based grants. In September 2020, however, the New York Times reported that an analysis of the U.S. budget by Nerd Wallet found that $2.6 billion funding of Pell Grants in 2018 remained unused because of lack of applicants.
Please email or call your two Indiana U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun to express your position on S.B. 1074.
— Bob Rimstidt, Indiana CURE, Bloomington
Old sayings still resonate today
Here is a small sampling of selected sayings from the philosopher Epictetus (A.D. 55-135) that are still apropos today as the world deals with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:
“Some things are within our control, and some things are not. When something happens, the only thing in your power is your attitude toward it; you can either accept it or resent it. It is not things that disturb us, but our interpretation of their significance. We cannot choose our external circumstances, but we can always choose how we respond to them. Things simply are what they are. For good or for ill, life and nature are governed by laws that we can’t change. Understand that nature as a whole is ordered according to reason, but that not everything in nature is reasonable.”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
