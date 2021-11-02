Usually when a county decides to borrow so much money and potentially saddle residents with a significant tax burden for years, it’s for a community project to improve the life of local residents. Counties often borrow and residents approve of massive loans to build a park or a recreation center. But now Clay County commissioners propose borrowing $25 million for the purpose of expanding the jail.
The truth is, residents will not realize any tangible benefits from this huge loan. The expansion of the county jail is clearly not needed. The present inmate population is far less than the capacity of 128 beds.
The county is considering adding 245 beds, while they are not filling the 128-bed present capacity. The county has received oral assurances from ICE, U.S. immigration and customs enforcement, that they will send undocumented people mostly from other states to fill the new jail. This project will do nothing to make Clay County safer, as most of these ICE detainees would be shipped here from Illinois and other states. That’s right, you are being asked to fund a new jail because Illinois and other Midwestern states refuse to do so.
ICE is not funding any of this project or are they guaranteeing to send sufficient prisoners for the years to pay for this huge project. ICE is offering at present to pay $55 per night for each resident, when studies confirm the county’s actual cost is $61 per night.
Right now there is a surplus of beds nationwide for ICE detainees. There are currently 29,000 beds available for 22,000 people. The present administration has ordered a decrease in detentions nationwide. ICE is relying more and more on ankle bracelets and voluntary check-ins rather than jail time.
Folks, ICE or future administrations could drastically reduce or perhaps eliminate incarceration altogether. After all, 75% of undocumented people in jail have no criminal record at all and are just being held pending a court hearing. Doesn’t it make sense that sooner rather than later the federal government will find alternatives to expensive jail time? When the inevitable happens, ICE bureaucrats who promised to fill your new jail will have moved on and new ICE personnel will just apologize and say they have no control over what the people in Washington have now dictated.
Sorry, Clay County, you’re stuck with an empty huge new jail and guess who now is going to pay? Your tax rate is already 50% higher than the average county tax in Indiana, and the future council will have no alternatives but to bump it up again. No wonder Illinois and other states refuse to build jails for ICE detainees.
You can still take action to stop this poorly conceived and hugely expensive unneeded facility. Call Clay County commissioners at 812-448-9008, or email auditor at auditor@lcaycountyin.gov and tell them to vote no on the jail expansion. You have a voice. Don’t let them push this through without hearing from you.
— Denny Kubal, Nashville, Ind.
The truth behind Trump’s behavior
Syndicated columnist Byron York’s hypocrisy was in high gear on Oct. 22 when he started re-telling Donald Trump’s excuses he handed out during his 2016 campaign, attempting to cover up his provocative behaviors. Maybe York should realize that Donald Trump did have sex with an adult movie actress when his present wife was pregnant. It’s not unreasonable to believe he might have dated in Moscow, had a small enuresis problem and was caught on tape.
But what’s Trump done in one four-year term as president? According to Robert Reich, he signed into law a tax refund of $2.1 trillion to 745 of the richest people and corporations, most of whom paid no taxes because of favorable laws and deductions passed into law when Republicans were in total control of the government. Where’s everyone else’s refund? $2.1 trillion divided by 745 is $2.8 billion, apiece.
Then, there’s the matter of withdrawing from Syria, giving the Kurds to Ergodan and Putin. Not one but two impeachments. Then, Republicans refused to remove him from office. The Mueller investigation which resulted in multiple charges and convictions and the deportation of Russians from the USA. Then there’s the matter of the insurrection and failed coup with over 550 arrested at last count over the election he lost by 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes.
Since then Trump has behaved as a spoiled rotten grade school child, having rallies claiming a stolen election, and threatening Republicans that are now telling his lies out of fear. Trump has lost every court case and a recount by his cyber ninja counters, wailed, moaned, was taken off of social media permanently and belittles the present president almost daily.
Meanwhile, the January 6 congressional investigation continues. I wish York would seek advice from George Will so he won’t say York is a bore, too.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
