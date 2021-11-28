Speaking truth is not spewing hate
I usually don’t reply to letters such as the one written by Steve Gidorkis, but his dressing down of my opinion deserves some kind of response by me.
First and foremost, I hate no one on this earth. At age 80 I can’t afford that kind of emotional baggage and it is a waste of whatever time I have remaining. However, I do dislike one person intensely and it is Trump. In order for me to affix the term president to his name I have to have some respect for him and I do not. In any letter I have ever written about Trump I have never referred to him as president simply because his actions do not inspire respect by me. He is, without a doubt, the original flim-flam man.
Why so many think so highly of him and want him to run again for the office of president of our democracy is beyond me. I have to think of what PT Barnum said about a sucker being born every minute. The kind of adoration that is heaped upon Trump borders on brain washing or insanity. Case in point, Trump followers keep voting for him expecting a different result and yet nothing changes and that is the height of insanity and brain washing. How can a thinking man or woman continue to vote for a liar, cheater, grifter and a man of low moral fiber?
Since Mr. G. doesn’t know me personally he has no idea of my faith or if I take yoga. Another misconception by a Trump follower. All people on this earth are entitled to their own opinions, I just happen to be the type of flaming liberal who puts her opinions on paper. While I do not share Steve’s opinions, he is certainly entitled to them. As for my watching to much MSNBC, he is again wrong. I am a huge fan of Rachel Maddow and watch her nightly. I watch the other channels the rest of the time. Steve again says I spread hate and again he is wrong. I simply point out the truth and if that is spreading hate then he spends far too much time on pointing out my shortcomings (his opinion). He is guilty of the same sins he attributes to me.
So my final reply is simple. I will continue to write letters condemning Trump in hopes that by doing so, people will finally see that his only purpose is to become powerful and make himself rich at the expense of our country. He has no lofty goals and couldn’t care less about each and every voter. He has two Gods, power and money, and will do whatever it takes to achieve his ends. Be warned, fellow voting citizens, he is exactly what he appears to be.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.