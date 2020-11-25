Be careful, show compassion during this holiday season
I find myself with a great amount of gratitude this holiday season. To say it’s been a different year would clearly be an understatement. This year has been filled with significant challenges we haven’t faced before, from exhausted health care workers to truckers delivering needed supplies and just about everything in between. It’s hard to imagine 2020 without thinking about sacrifices and what we’ve given up to live differently, protecting ourselves and others around us. As we think about the weeks ahead, I encourage you to continue thinking about those close to you and their safety.
As your Mayor, I’ve seen what those sacrifices have meant up close and personal, and I’m thankful to those who have been willing to share their stories. From small businesses, to local restaurants, to those in health care, I’m amazed and encouraged by the heart of our people.
In the coming weeks, I ask you to consider that same care and compassion we’ve shown to one another over the last few months. Please be careful and think about your safety and those around you as we combat the surge of COVID-19 together throughout the holiday season. I encourage you to check on others in a safe way. For some, the holidays are joyous, and for others, they can be very difficult. During these trying times, we all need to be there for those facing tough challenges.
I will continue to do all I can for the people of our community. Please mask up, stay safe and reach out to those around you.
— Mayor Duke A. Bennett, City of Terre Haute
Advice for Trump: Admit your defeat
This is a 90-year-old senior citizen’s humble opinion/advice to our “on the way out President,” The Donald. Admit that you have honestly been defeated by President-elect “Sleepy Joe” Biden by between 5 and 6 million popular votes, the largest in many years and by similar amounts you won in 2016 over “Lock Her Up” Hillary, which you called “a landslide.”
Biden has 306 Electoral votes to your 239. You got whupped.
My advice to you is — stop acting like a spoiled, 295-pound teenage bully boy — get on your golf cart (I know it’s tough for you to walk 18 holes) to the golf course, “your escape from reality,” and before you tee off, instead of hollering “fraud” repeatedly, as you hit the ball just yell “fore!”
— Ed Heesaker, Terre Haute
