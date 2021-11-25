Political tales from past and present
Once upon a time there was a billionaire. Taxes were low so he was able to build five new factories.
Each factory employed 500 people with living wages, each paying taxes.
Then 150 construction workers were put to work to build each factory. Many truck drivers were required to pick up and deliver goods to each factory. Then a new president came along and raised this greedy rich man’s taxes. The rich man laid people off, closed factories, and raised his prices to the consumer.
Now the people left working worked harder and paid more for everything they purchased. The people laid off no longer paid taxes and now depended on the government to supply their needs. Meanwhile the rich man recouped all his tax money and his life never changed.
Once upon a time we were energy independent for the first time in 75 years. Gasoline was $1.77 a gallon, employment was low and everything was plentiful. Consumer prices were low because transporting goods was cheap. People had more money because they weren’t putting it in their gas tanks. Then a new president came along and shut down oil production, while supporting a new pipeline in Russia.
Now working people are paying double for gasoline and struggling to put food on the table and keep their homes heated and cooled while the president begs other countries for oil.
Don’t worry, says this president. Under me everything for the middle class and poor folks will be free and the rich will pay for it all. I told you anyone making under $400,000 will not pay a penny more in taxes, he says. Trust me, he says. I am going to build back better and the only thing it will cost you is your freedom. Oops, he forgot to tell you that. Look up the Bilderburg group and the New World Order and this will all make sense to you.
— Gary Smith, Terre Haute
Friendship equals common ground
Clive Staples Lewis (1898-1963) was a prolific author whose numerous quotes are still quite popular today, including the following one which gives us something to ponder:
“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: What! You, too? I thought I was the only one!”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.