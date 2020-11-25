A salute to good citizenship
For the last four years, Lisa Spence-Bunnett and Brian Bunnett, along with others, decided they would become better local citizens by learning more about our local government. They read and watched the news and attended meetings of the city and county councils.
When they saw problematic issues, they would use their talents as researchers to learn how other communities solved these problems and put together reports as succinct as possible for the members dealing with these issues. They walked the streets to register people to vote. They continued to attend council meetings and met personally with elected officials to offer their help.
They are not employed by a business nor do they own a business that would benefit them to make friends with public officials. They were focused on good government. Lisa ran for a position on the County Council to fill an empty seat. She did so because she felt her experience in putting together a budget of millions of dollars at the university would be valuable. She was overwhelmingly elected by the Democratic caucus.
It was not any easy job. One local official tried to convince the university to fire her. Her recommendations on ways to save millions of dollars for the county were ignored. One County Council member called her disingenuous. When presenting a report, the response was, “What is next on the agenda.” At one meeting, three members simply rose and left in the middle of her presentation.
Lisa and Brian continue doing what they believe is required of good citizens and they want to see our community thrive. Their tenacity reminds me of what Tom Marshall, former Indiana governor and vice president to Woodrow Wilson, once said when he heard that Teddy Roosevelt died in his sleep: “Death had to take him sleeping; if he’d been awake, there’d have been a fight.”
These two people never stop trying. They love our community and the people living here, but they will enter retirement at the end of the month and are heading to the west coast. It is a large loss for Vigo County but a benefit to their new community.
If you have the opportunity, tell them thank you. Gordon B. Hinckley, author and religious leader, said, “Every good citizen adds to the strength of a nation.” Lisa and Brian certainly did more than their share.
— Gerri Varner, Terre Haute
Electoral system exhibits wisdom
For those locally who are ignorant to the concept of federalism, the Electoral College serves as but another example of various effective constructs which counterbalances the rural power of states such as Kansas, Montana or Idaho against the urban power of sprawling population centers like New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
The Founding Fathers as men of great wisdom devised this presidential state-based elector system. They knew future generations would produce ignorant, power-hungry politicians. Consequently, this nation’s decentralized presidential election system has served America quite well in spite of the contemporary morons who advocates the college’s death.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
