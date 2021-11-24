Overflowing with gratitude this Thanksgiving
Thank you to all!
Knowing that my father, Mickey Kor, recently passed away, and that we lost my mother, Eva Kor, nearly 2.5 years ago, I, like some of you, face the unenviable awareness of celebrating this upcoming holiday season as an “orphan.” Being human, my knee- jerk responses are thoughts of sorrow, sadness, emptiness and uncertainty. But, being the son of Holocaust survivors Eva and Mickey Kor, they would have no tolerance for my self-pity, and would be very disappointed in me. Rather, one thing that my parents always emphasized was to “turn a negative into a positive”.
As I continue to reminisce about my parents and their incredible lives, I realize that I am really the luckiest person in the world. For starters, for my parents to survive, to eventually seek refuge in the USA and Israel, and eventually meet each other and to move to Terre Haute, is a miracle that even Hollywood would not have scripted. This rather obvious realization during this season of “Thanks” provides me an overdue opportunity to thank people in a public forum.
First and foremost, I need to thank Lt. Col. Nehf (who helped rescue my father in Germany) and his family still living in Terre Haute. Second, for similar reasons, I would to thank Rosalie Csengeri (a friend of my grandmother) who assisted my mother and aunt in getting back to Romania after the war. Third and most importantly, I would like to thank my parents for raising my sister and me in a home filled with love, kindness, purpose, happiness, affection, and a sense of humor. I never took this for granted.
Over the years, whether you were publishing my father’s letters to the editor, my recent contributions or covering my mother’s journey, I would like to thank the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. Specifically, I would like to thank you for publishing “One More Overtime” a few weeks before my dad passed away. Knowing that my father was alive to see the piece warms my heart.
In regard to my mother, I would like to publicly thank Ted Green, WFYI and the staff for creating “Eva: A-7063”, the documentary about my mother. For my mother to be able to experience the fruit of her labor as she witnessed the outpouring of emotion after the film was shown nationally is something I will always remember. It would have been such a disappointment if the film had not been completed before her passing. Also, I would be remiss if I did not think all of the doctors, nurses, aides, physical therapists, and health care facilities in Terre Haute, Indianapolis, Evansville, and Lebanon, Indiana, including Witham Health Services, Harrison’s Crossing, Terre Haute’s Regional and Union hospitals for the incredible care that you provided my parents.
Having no family in Terre Haute, our family was blessed with incredible friends. This list of “thanks” will definitely exceed the 750 word limit that I am allotted, and I hesitate to leave even one person out. At this risk, I do feel obligated to name a few, but I apologize in advance for any omissions. I am very appreciative of Cathy Baker, Sharon Turpin, Mary Wright, Joe Youngblood, Beth Nairn, Patrick Fazio, Melanie Nairn, Kevin Bollinger, Peggy Tierney, Jim Jenkins, Sam Levin, Bert Williams, Nicole and Patrick Sconce, Sherry Armstrong, Paul Davis, Joe Bastian, the Hord family, Sue Loughlin, Jared Farnsworth, President Jim Danko, President Mitch Daniels, Mayor Duke Bennett, Scott Skillman, Graham Honaker, John Abrams, Jessica Chapman, Lana and Irving Haber, Kandace Brown, Raymond Meade, Markus Goldbach, Mika Brown, Virgil Johnson, Lindsey Yeager, Nancy Humphries, Tim Stoudt, Indiana State University, Purdue University, Butler University, past and present members of the CANDLES staff and board as well as all CANDLES trip Alumni, Gov. and Mrs. Holcomb, and current and former state and national legislators, members of the United Hebrew Congregation in Terre Haute, etc.
In closing, knowing that my mother yearned for a hug and a kiss after she lost her parents, I ask all of you to give your daughter, son, mother, father, and grandparents an extra hug at your Thanksgiving dinner for those children who did not have a relative to hug or kiss. My mother would be very happy to know that her request is being passed on to future generations.
— Alex Kor, Lebanon
