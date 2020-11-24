No plan exists for infected homeless
We are not in this together. I write this letter as a public health warning. Our Vigo County Health Department has no action plan for quarantining homeless people who test positive for COVID-19 and do not exhibit the most severe symptoms. In other words, the hospitals can simply send the homeless back into the public domain to spread the virus to others. Fact.
On Friday, Nov. 13, my prodigal returned home again to Indiana and received a positive result from a COVID-19 test he had taken upon his return. I asked the Indiana State Department of Health what he needs to do, as he is homeless and has nowhere to quarantine himself (unfortunately, I live with a heart-failure patient who is too high-risk to be exposed to the virus). The ISDH told me to contact the Vigo County Health Department to see what our county’s action plan is for homeless people who test positive for COVID-19. I did so, and after discovering that their telephone number online and posted of the door of the county annex building is invalid, I am still waiting for a return phone call from them.
In the meanwhile, my son tried to take his life and only then did a hospital take him in to quarantine him. The only conclusion I can come to is that only the bourgeoisie are in this pandemic together. Even the Christians are turning their backs on these latter-day lepers. I find this shameful, and I find the Vigo County Health Department’s lack of an action plan for such situations to make that phrase “we’re all in this together” a travesty.
Sadly, I already know that this warning will only cause the community’s mainstream to hate the poor and dispossessed even more than it does. Save yourselves because the health department will not.
— John Ray Pierce, West Terre Haute
Ignoring advice will hurt you, loved ones
I promised myself early in 2020 that I’d no longer be a part of the “Opinion Page War,” where inflammatory, partisan and false statements got ugly.
I was able to keep that promise, until recently, when it was a fact that this COVID-19 was raging and that I, my family and thousands of other senior citizens were the most vulnerable.
With no help or plan from the Trump administration, we’re nearing 11 million infected, and around 250,000 dead. By Trump’s own admission, he still plans to do nothing, and the death number could be 400,000. One has to wonder if that’s part of his sour grapes attitude, or his revenge for losing the election?
There are those who started out believing that the virus was a hoax, who have now shifted to “it’s no worse than the flu” and put the entire country at risk. They refuse to wear a mask or social distance.
If you’re ignoring the advice of doctors and scientists, I hope you noticed on the front page of the Tribune-Star that Terre Haute has so many dead, they’re considering bringing in semi trailers to house the dead. Indiana, along with Illinois, is turning crimson red on the national map.
A vaccine for the general public is estimated to be four to six months away. In the mean time, the proven way to avoid dying and being kept in a semi trailer is to wear a mask and avoid small or large gatherings.
To those who refuse to do this, be advised that you’re not only putting yourself at risk, your family and the whole community — you’re bringing great heartache to those who’ve lost a loved one from COVID-19.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Miracle will keep Trump president
We usually knew the day after the presidential election who won. This year, because the Democrats wanted to cheat, we now have this chaos.
Joe Biden is the “projected” winner. Not one state has pronounced him as the winner. The counting is not over.
Whenever it looks like it’s over for Trump he always comes out the victor.
Trump is a modern-day Cyrus, Isaiah 45:1-6. He is God’s chosen and anointed one. God has chosen him to be president for eight years, not four, to do what God has called him to do.
I have a gut feeling that Joe Biden won’t be around long. Instead of him preparing to be president, he should be preparing to meet Jesus. Either way, Biden will not be taking the presidential oath on Jan. 20, 2021.
My friends have told me that Trump is too far back in the polls, or that his numbers are too low to catch up. “Nothing is impossible with God.”
I’m going to step back and watch God do a miracle if necessary to give Trump another four years as president. That will make me happy, happy, happy.
— Bill Combs, Terre Haute
Mask orders will accomplish little
Today as I entered my favorite greasy spoon for breakfast I spotted a sign on the door which stated that the governor has ordered people at the door to wear face masks until seated.
I know that the governor is trying to do his job here, but this is about the same thing as having a peeing section at the public pools.
The only way we are going to gain control of this stuff is to minimize contact between human beings until, of course, a vaccine comes along.
I have been living alone for about 15 years now and while I am not a hermit, I do enjoy my own company.
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
