Tax referendum cycle continues
Vigo County school superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth has continued his every two years referendum program to increase taxes on the Vigo County taxpayers for the Vigo County School Corp. The first referendum tax increase was approximately two years ago and increased the VCSC income by approximately $50 million.
In his signature program method he continues the referendum tax increase program to raise many more millions of dollars by increasing Vigo County taxes for the VCSC.
If the high schools he wants built are absolutely important and necessary for Vigo County students and important to the state of Indiana, he must request or convince the state of Indiana to provide much more money to build the three new high school buildings at this time.
If new high schools are necessary for the students and the state of Indiana, superintendent Rob Haworth must show the state of Indiana the VCSC requires from the state of Indiana more state money to accomplish this program.
But if only Vigo County taxpayers’ taxes are increased, it will be very interesting to see what next referendum Dr. Haworth will propose two years from now.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
Irked by constant TV commercials
I am looking forward for this date to come. I am tired of seeing all of the commercials for Medicare supplements on television, phone calls and in my mail box. That insurance must be very profitable for those companies to spend all that money to get to yours. On a case to case basis, some people may benefit with these plans who have many ailments. I do not know because being a veteran I have Tri Care that covers most of those things.
Another commercial on television that irks me is for extended vehicle warranties that run so long. They are just another way to get easy money from your pockets. Consumers Reports says you would be money ahead if you set aside funds that they charge into a savings account for something that may never happen to go wrong to your car.
I hope that my opinion on these matters may help some save money by looking into these plans.
— David Marter, Terre Haute
Wild delusions, religious ravings
The “kernel” I received from James E. Stephens’, M.D., letter of Nov. 13 is that he is a religious “nut case.” His kernel of wild delusions is similar to the ravings of John in Revelations, where a dragon was waiting to devour a baby about to be born.
Revelation 12:3, Then another portent appeared in heaven: a great red dragon, with seven heads and ten horns, and seven diadems on his heads. His tail swept down a third of the stars of heaven and threw them to the earth. Then the dragon stood before the woman who was about to bear a child, so that he might devour her child as soon as it was born. And she gave birth to a son, a male child, who is to rule all the nations with a rod of iron. But her child was snatched away and taken to God and to his throne; and the woman fled into the wilderness, where she has a place prepared by God, so that there she can be nourished for one thousand two hundred sixty days.”
Maybe this is where Steven Bannon got the inspiration to “kill the Biden Administration in the crib before it has a chance to survive” (by promoting the Capitol riot).
To print a medical doctor’s religious delusions in your paper is just as outrageous as quoting delusions like the one above. Is your paper trying to make sure your printed letters get read from Wabash Valley pulpits?
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
Infrastructure bill will benefit us all
I read Mark Bennett’s column in the Nov. 19 edition of the Tribune-Star about the infrastructure bill.
No Indiana Republican members of Congress voted for it.
This is not a Republican or Democratic bill. This is something to benefit all Americans. Safe roads, bridges, water supplies, broadband internet are things that are important. I hope people remember this when the Republican reps run for re-election, or better yet try to claim credit for the improvements.
— Dorothy Evans, Plainfield
A grateful heart
One of the joys of reading this newspaper this past year is learning how many people are striving to improve the quality of life in our local communities. Both youth and adults have taken initiative through advocacy, service, fundraising, projects providing new opportunities or expanded services.
You have reached out also to individuals and families who are vulnerable to let them know that they matter. You make my heart glad.
To those whose names have never appeared in the newspaper but who have reached out in kindness or advocacy, I thank you, too.
— Donna Butler, SP, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
