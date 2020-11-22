AG Hill should be praised for action
In your Nov. 16 issue, you published a column by John Krull of Franklin University in which he ridiculed Attorney General Curtis Hill for adding Indiana to the list of states asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review how mail-in ballots are handled in the U.S.
Of course Hill is easy to ridicule because of his alleged ethical transgressions, but Krull’s claim that Hill’s action is ludicrous is shameful. Krull attacked the messenger and downplayed the very important issue of mail-in ballots.
In Nevada, for example, ballots were put in the mail to every active registered voter. Who knows who actually received them or voted them and mailed them back. Before the election the governor of Nevada tried to eliminate every reasonable control. Any rational observer would conclude that controls and verification techniques should be even more stringent on mail-in votes as compared to in-person. What does it say when Democrats are pushing for more mail-in voting with less control while Republicans push for less mail-in and more control?
Unless and until meaningful controls are placed on mail-in voting across the nation, there can be no faith in the results of our elections and therefore no “legitimate” president or government.
Attorney General Hill should be applauded for his action and the efforts with the Supreme Court that Krull criticized should be supported in every way.
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
Bad days ahead if Dems in power
I begrudge no one for voting Democrat, I do not disrespect anyone for their political beliefs (within reason of course) which, in the United States have not, under any President, regardless of what is screamed during looting and burning, ever come close to the Hitler, Lenin, Stalin or Mao levels.
When we raise a child, we say, “don’t touch, the stove it’s hot”, or “don’t put you finger in the socket, it will shock you”, and we hope they heed our advice. The sad truth is that real learning only takes place when our child takes action and satisfies their curiosity by inevitably causing itself great pain. In my opinion, that is where our nation is at this point in history. Our finger is in the light socket. I fear the pain will soon begin and will be more serious than we believe.
With the new administration we will see, in my opinion, VP Harris attempt to repeal the Second Amendment and champion the cause of “at-birth abortion.” POTUS will attempt to take down any southern border wall, kiss Iran’s a--and tell us that the government of Iran is indeed a loving people that mean us no harm; put small business crippling regulations back in place, and further re-establish insurmountable trade deficits and ship jobs, industry and billions of dollars annually to China and other countries which wish us nothing but harm. People who do not read do not understand that a big trade deficit costs American workers jobs by the thousands.
Just one issue for example: Are people so blind to reality to see that opening the borders, and literally paying people through welfare to come to America and thus vote Democrat, will, if the illegal immigrants are spread (as Obama did with Muslim refugees) strategically enough through our nation, create a Democrat strangle hold on our government for generations to come?
The young people in this country who believe socialism to be “social” are throwing away the baby with the bath water. It will soon begin. I pray to God that some of the things which I fear happening will not. That said, I believe that Biden was correct when he said, “we are going to see a dark winter.”
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Math doesn’t figure for Electoral College
Regarding the idiotic Electoral College, let’s cut to the chase. Here’s an example of how selection of the President disenfranchises individual voters not only in California, but in Indiana also. California has a population of 31,510,000 people and 55 electoral votes, so approximately one electoral vote for every 572,909 people. Wyoming has a population of 578,759 and three electoral votes, or approximately one electoral vote for every 172,920 people. Indiana has a population of 6,732,000 and 11 electoral votes, or, one vote for every 612,000 people.
So, 3.71 Californian votes is the equivalent of one vote in Wyoming for the President; 3.53 Indiana votes is the equivalent of one vote in Wyoming for the President. People in Indiana have about the same voting influence as the people of California when it comes to electing a President.
Nothing in the Electoral College makes sense when it comes to electing a president. The votes add up and a vote for President in Indiana counts little more than a vote from California when it comes to electing a President, compared to Wyoming.
How can anyone defend these numbers, regardless of political party? This is a system made for people who were slave owners way back in 1789. Mathematics tells me that the Electoral College must go. Anybody in Indiana who still favors it must be mathematically illiterate. That figures. It’s just another example of how the Republicans have ruined education in Indiana.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Let’s all pardon a turkey this year
Next week, President Trump will take a break from brooding over his election loss to pardon two turkeys. Every one of us has that same awesome power to pardon an innocent, sentient bird by choosing a plant-based roast for our Thanksgiving dinner.
The 222 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year are raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. Their beaks and toes are clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression. At the tender age of 16 weeks, workers cut their throats and dump them into boiling water to remove their feathers.
Consumers pay a heavy price, too. Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic diseases. Prolonged cooking is required to destroy deadly pathogens lurking inside.
Now, for the good news. With growing popularity of Tofurky and other plant-based holiday roasts, U.S. turkey production has dropped a whopping 25 percent from its 1995 high of 293 million.
This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a cruelty-free plant-based holiday roast available in convenient sizes. An internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” offers more options and recipes than we could possibly use.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
