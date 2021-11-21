Do away with changing clocks
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has a nice story in it about daylight savings time and the archaic practice of changing our clocks twice a year to suit the whims of an ex-governor. This ex-governor of Indiana moved on after his eight years as governor of Indiana. He went to Purdue University as its president at almost six times the salary that he made as governor of Indiana.
How did he get this wonderful position at such a high salary? Well, the board of directors he appointed gave him the position because of his qualifications as an ex-governor of Indiana.
We were just fine in Indiana without changing our clocks twice a year, but at the time Gov. Daniels decided that it would be the best for us to do this. It never hurt to do it, he said, but it did not do anything to stop the exit of businesses from Indiana as he said it would. In fact, the only thing it accomplished, was the aggravation and other negative effects to the citizens of Indiana, twice a year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac had a nice story in their publication which says in part:
Many Americans (as well as Europeans and people around the world) believe that changing the clocks is an antiquated practice from wartime which has more negative than positive results. According to the Associated Press-National Opinion Research Center for Public Affairs, in late 2019, seven in 10 Americans do not want to switch clocks twice a year. However, not everyone agrees whether the clocks should stay on standard time or DST year-round.
I, for one, and most everyone I talk to, doesn’t care what time we end up on. All we want to do is not to change our clocks twice a year. It bothers the sleep rhythms of everyone and it has negative effects on the health of everyone required to do it.
There is legislation proposed by 30 of the states to get the federal government to mandate that we stay on a regular time all year long without changing clocks. But, generally, this legislation hasn’t gone anywhere.
So, I would like to encourage everyone to write your senators and congressmen and request that they vote for this federal legislation so they can end this ridiculous burden on every citizen in the state of Indiana and in the United States. It’s the least that the politicians could do to cooperate with this movement after what the two political parties have done to abuse us since Your Man Mitch was governor years ago.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Revisionist history now alive in Texas
Now Texas law requires teaching “opposing” views of the Holocaust in schools.
There are no opposing views of the Holocaust unless you subscribe to the theories of the neo-Nazis.
To deliberately confuse by giving an option is the motive here. Dismantling the truth with lies is not a foundation upon which to teach our future citizens that will vote, or our leaders.
History will judge how we handle the realities of our past sins as a nation, but by denying them with revisionist history, we’ll end up captives of the Jan. 6 insurrection over and over again.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
