Better alternatives than death penalty
This letter is in response to the ongoing executions going on at the federal penitentiary here in Terre Haute.
We can discuss how much the death penalty adversely impacts minority populations, or how more expensive it is vs. life imprisonment, or how these executions are being used as an election-year ploy.
But, instead, I would rather focus on what other reforms and/or punishments we can implement instead of the barbaric practice of capital punishment.
For starters, for the most heinous of crimes, life imprisonment is the best option, simply for the idea that, psychologically, the prisoner would have to dwell on what they’ve done than going the easy way out and being killed by the state, which we’re sure they’d prefer.
On top of that, some other ideas on reforms, but not limited to, are as follows:
1. Ending the war on drugs and investing in drug treatment.
2, Investing more on enhancing citizens’ quality of life (for example, higher wage jobs, getting rid of “food deserts,” affordable housing, tenants’ rights, etc.) vs. militarizing public safety … to prevent citizens from living in fear.
3, To help on any violent crime in the area, to eventually implement community policing practices, similar to Richmond, Ca.
— Sarah Dillon, Terre Haute
Balance of power vs. majority rule
The opinion comments by letter writer Doug Sloan regarding the Electoral College are just misleading. The Constitution established the Senate and the House so that the overall population was represented in the House but in the Senate the states were represented equally with two senators per state.
This arrangement balances the representation so that small states have an equal say in Congress versus being overpowered by the larger population centers.
The Electoral College does the same thing for the presidential election. We live in a republic, not a democracy. The total count is not the method used. Those who claim that the election should be by popular vote ignore the Senate.
If the Electoral College needs to be eliminated there it seems as though the same argument should be used against the Senate and also eliminate the Senate.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
Remember the rioting and looting
Mr. John Garner, I’m pretty sure letter writer Mark Burns was referring to the rioting, looting and, yes, burning that followed now President Trump’s winning the 2016 presidential election.
Remember? A bunch of ticked-off liberals from the all inclusive/can’t we all just get along party lost their minds.
You can tell Rosie O’Donnell she can come home now. Oh that’s right. She never left.
— Stanley Hamm Sr., Terre Haute
