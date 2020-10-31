Voters facing a serious test
“I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” — Donald J. Trump
Putting aside his unbridled inclination to flip-flop in his policy pronouncements and expound bald-faced lies with impunity, Trump’s insistence on undivided, unquestioned loyalty is another key to his character and leadership style. He leans heavily on this element in his cabinet choices and White House staff. The ever-changing personnel he rings himself with are expected to wash out his personal dirty linen, spin dry his alarming tweets, soak his daily lies into gray drain water. All this without objection, with nodding heads of loyal affirmation.
In the churning laundromat of the White House this wash tub duty has taken a fierce toll. The front door spins and former loyalists are ejected with The Leader’s disdain or slip away with a sigh of relief. These escapees enter into the private sphere to find lucrative jobs with corporations, fulfill personal fantasies in the whirl of “Dancing With the Stars,” or, free from Trump’s bullying, opt for truth and write books that in other times, with other presidents, would shock and create an indelible stain of disgust. Now numbering in the dozens, these books are all dismissed by the non-reader, Trump, as lies. (And forget all that stuff he said on tape to Bob Woodward. As he assures the loyal, it’s all a “hit job.”)
Loyalty to the max is also expected from another group, the security blanket of Trump voters collectively called “his base.” This cadre of loyalists are expected to rationalize away the outlandish and illegal behavior of past and present Trump. They feel obligated to step forward to provide excuses and/or a covering veneer for his daily gush of garbled and deranged tweets.
Their online comments on forums and letters in newspapers are designed to disappear the lies Trump blurts out on Fox News and the inconsistencies in his crudely altered decisions.
It’s at personal pep rallies we find Trump’s most fervent faithful. Loyalists are harvested and used to bolster his gluttonous appetite for adulation. These mobilizations are filled with chest beating self-aggrandizement, a litany of rambling fears and threats, magical chants are raised on cue. Who attends these rallies? One report from Minnesota states that Trump’s loyal aides decided not to relay the news to him of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. They feared that if the President told his audience “the crowd would cheer.”
No one denies the importance, the historical significance of the 2020 presidential election. In 2007, Donald J. Trump and Bill Zanker published the advice book, “Think BIG and Kick Ass in Business and Life.” In that book you find this pure Trumpism: “I value loyalty above everything else — more than brains, more than drive and more than energy.” The 2020 election is a test of everyone’s brains, drive and energy. Especially the Trump voters from 2016.
— Gary Daily, Terre Haute
Questions before casting your vote
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” — Ronald Reagan
The above quote from President Ronald Reagan is more ominous today then is was back in the ‘80s.
There are two candidates running for the highest office in the world. They both have different ideas and personalities. Love or hate them, we must make a choice on Nov. 3. The pundits all say this is the most crucial election in our lifetime. I, however disagree. It’s the most important election in our children and grandchildren’s lifetime. It’s their future and freedom that is on the line.
It’s your choice. Do you stand for the freedom of speech or do you stand for limiting speech that you disagree with? Do you believe that all honest law-abiding citizens have a right to own a firearm or do you believe that the government should tell you what you can own and what you cannot own?
Do you believe in law and order or do you believe in rioting, burning of buildings and looting? Do you respect our flag and our national anthem or do you believe in disrespecting them? Do you believe in giving law enforcement the monies they need to keep us safe of do you believe in defunding police departments or even doing away with them?
Do you like your health insurance or do you want the government to take it away from you? Do you believe that all lives matter of do you believe that just BLM? Do you believe in teaching the real history of the United States or do you believe in tearing down statues and re-writing history to suit your own beliefs? Do you believe that the government should take care of veterans and legal citizens of the United States or do you believe illegal immigrants should be given free college tuition and free health care?
Do you believe in securing our borders or do you believe in open borders and just letting anyone walk in? Do you believe in capitalism or do you believe in socialism? Do you believe in reading books, watching movies or TV shows of your choice or do you believe the cancel culture should tell you what you can read and watch? Do you believe that our granddaughters should be able to participate in high school sports, to compete for college scholarships on an even playing field or do you believe they should have to compete against transsexual males that identify as females and are biological superior to girls?
Do you believe the Electoral College should continue to elect our president or do you believe that the East and West coasts should elect our president and disregard the votes from the rest of the country? Do you believe in a Supreme Court should apply their rulings based on the Constitution of the United States of do you believe the high court should be packed by activists?
Do you believe that a baby should be given a chance to live or do you believe that it’s OK to abort that baby in the third trimester or even up to the moment of birth and then throw that living being on a pile of dirty linen and left to die?
Do you believe in school choice of do you believe that children attending schools that are under achieving with little or no discipline should be stuck there?
I could go on and on, listing the difference between the two candidates and political parties, but I won’t.
The choice is yours, only you can determine the future of your children and grandchildren.
— Richard Hoffman, Clinton
Trump plan for ‘herd immunity’
On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Trump stooge Mark Meadows confirmed and verified Trump’s plan to solve the COVID-19 pandemic, and end the pain and suffering of millions, “herd immunity.” This is a very simple plan: Let everyone be infected with the virus, and those who survive will be immune, and the rest will die.
At present, some hospitals are near or full capacity, and are unable to treat and provide medical services in the herd immunity masses. They will actually have to decide who lives, and who dies. The funeral homes, mortuaries and crematories are now overrun with 225,000 dead from the virus. Will we have to dig wide trenches, stack the dead in them and bulldoze dirt on them, as the Nazis did to those who died in concentration camps?
Those who will most likely die are senior citizens, the white poor and Blacks, which is happening now.
When it comes to the medical profession and hospitals deciding who gets treated, the younger generation will take precedent over senior citizens.
On Nov. 3, you’ll have to decide if you’re going to “sign up” for herd immunity or a sensible plan to combat and end this deadly virus.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Make a decision
“Be decisive. Right or wrong, make a decision. The road of life is paved with flat squirrels who couldn’t make a decision. Do not become a flat squirrel.”
This quote is from an unknown author. It makes good, common sense for all of us humans who are living in these times of indecision, uncertainty, confusion, chaos, turmoil and a worldwide ongoing pandemic.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
Americans need to step up, do their part
After my last letter I told myself that was it until after the election. Making a promise is a lot easier than keeping it.
I got up this morning and turned on CNN. On a sidebar they showed the death toll from COVID-19 cases reached 223,995 overnight. In one hour, it had increased to 224,058. For some strange reason that reminded me of what Mike Ditka once said. Ditka played six seasons with the Bears (1961-66). He helped the team win the 1963 NFL championship, was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time, First-Team All-Pro.
However, Ditka’s relationship with legendary team owner/head coach George Halas was deteriorating prior to his final season, mostly due to the star tight end’s contract status. Ditka famously said of Halas: ‘‘He throws nickels around like they were manhole covers.’’ His days as a player in Chicago were done. Ditka was referring to how cheap the Bears were with their player contracts. No multimillion contracts for those players. He wasn’t comparing dollars to dollars but was making the point that they didn’t like to part with their money without a fight.
Over the years the meaning and value of numbers have changed in our lives. When I was in high school in 1959 a person making $200 a week wasn’t wealthy, but they were well off. Even in the 1960s when my wife and I got married if we had cleared $150 a week together, we would have felt rich. I had just started an apprenticeship and my wife was a bookkeeper at the local grain elevator. I really felt like we were doing well. I had just gotten out of the Air Force making $160 a month. Fast forward to today. As a young married couple, we would be considered living in poverty.
While the numbers for dollars have inflated through the years, other numbers we use for measurements have not changed. An estimated 47,434 American soldiers were killed in battle during the Vietnam War, which spanned from 1964 to 1975. America was outraged. This morning, 223,995 were dead in less than one year. Where is the outrage to deaths that we could have prevented with our individual actions? All we had to do was listen to the medical and scientific communities.
Wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. It’s not politics, it’s common sense. I know we are all tired of hearing this, we all want this pandemic to be over. But has this country become so callous to our fellow citizens we won’t do what it takes to prevent another 200,000 deaths? Anyone or all of us could become one of that number.
The entire Wabash Valley is in the beginning of another spike of this disease. People, it’s time to step up and do your part as an American.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Herd immunity an inhumane position
I read with disgust the opinion expressed by Steve Templeton that so-called “herd immunity” was the only method of immunity that it is realistically possible to quell the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. Herd immunity demonstrates a mortality rate of 1%, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine.
To reach herd immunity, 70% of the population of America would have to be infected. America’s population is 320 million people; 70% of that is 224,000,000, so 2,240,000 people must die to reach herd immunity. This will destroy our health care system.
Templeton cites President Donald Trump’s new authority, Dr. Scott Atlas. Trump, an advocate of herd immunity, has found his new champion who says what he wants to hear. Dr. Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the CDC since 1984.
I know of his work because I had to teach his work to my students of radiologic technology. Some wanted to drop out of the program because AIDS, which was being called GRID, (gay related immune deficiency), was an epidemic in America. It was called GRID because the epidemic primarily existed among only gay men in America, although medicine knew at that time that anyone could catch it by sexual contact and blood contamination. But Ronald Reagan decided to blame gay men instead of telling the truth.
President Trump’s new so-called “expert” in epidemiology is not an epidemiologist at all. He’s a radiologist by specialty. In fact, doctors, researchers and other faculty members affiliated with Stanford have denounced Dr. Scott Atlas for promoting. “… falsehoods and misrepresentations of science,” and they have stated that they will not be silenced by the lawsuit that Dr. Atlas had brought.
Some do not want to wear masks and use distance to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 and the heart and lung disabilities it has been proven to leave. So their herd immunity thereby condemns 2,240,000 Americans to death just so that they will not be inconvenienced with masks and social distancing. 1% of them will die on a ventilator, too. Their last thought will be “… I can’t breathe.”
Masks and distancing worked in Canada and other countries to reduce total deaths and it will work in America, too. Why? Because Dr. Fauci says so. We can save 100,000 lives by January. We don’t have to close. We must only be careful.
Steve Templeton should be ashamed for his conduct, his “Flashpoints” to your newspaper and using Dr. Scott Atlas as an excuse for his inhumane position. Americans are not cattle in a “herd.” WHO (World Health Organization) has no proof immunity is maintained after recovery. Herd immunity, a 90-year-old technology, may not work for coronavirus/COVID-19 because people have had COVID reoccurrence.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Put an end to this reality show
The best kept secret in Washington is that Trump is going to lose. His lies and attacks on his enemies and hyping a phony investigation into Obama proved fruitless. Trump is so unhappy with his Attorney General Barr he declined to say if he would keep him if he won the election.
(He won’t.)
Sadly, he’s also using the DOJ to retaliate against his former staffers, who are now all supporting Biden, and using taxpayer dollars to go after them.
These are desperate moves from a desperate soon-to-be ex-president, and time to get the Donald show canceled once and for all.
— Anita L. Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
