Another ‘Miracle’ coming to town
It’s that time again. The Christmas season is always a tonic for our souls. It causes us to think of others rather than just ourselves. It directs our thoughts and actions to helping our neighbors and giving to others.
Kicking off the Holiday Season in style is the 13th edition of the ever-popular “Miracle on 7th Street.” This year’s version begins at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus riding on fire truck and the lighting of the community Christmas tree.
The two-day event concludes on Saturday evening, Dec. 4, with the fifth annual “Light Your Way Christmas Light Parade” presented by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The parade has very quickly become one of the largest parades of its kind in the Midwest. The parade commences from Fifth and Wabash at 6 p.m. and ends at Ninth and Wabash. If you would like to enter a float in the parade, please go to the Miracle on 7th Street website and Facebook page for more information.
Due to the generosity of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation (one of our community’s shining stars) and the “Guys Who Give”, the Miracle volunteers and our nearly 20,000 attendees will now be protected by new lighted street barriers on all corners of the event.
The main goals of the Miracle has been to build a child-centric, safe event to bring people downtown at this very special time of the year, and to collect money and canned goods to supply area soup kitchens and pantries. Bring a few dollars and some nonperishable canned goods and start the holiday season by helping our friends and neighbors down on their luck.
Listed below are but a few of the many events planned. A full list, schedule and event map will be published in a special insert in the Terre Haute Tribune-Star during the week of the event.
— Downtown Merchants Window Decorating Contest.
— The Terre Haute Savings Bank Charity Tree Decorating Contest open to all local charities (501c3) with cash prizes.
— Eat at one of the many downtown restaurants and shop in local businesses as well as the heated tents of our outdoor Holiday Bazaar.
— Holiday Happenings at the Vigo County Public Library.
— Coca-Cola Polar Bear.
— Take a free family picture in the giant clear snow globe in front of the Chamber of Commerce office.
— Ride the Miracle Train around the Festival powered by Duke Energy.
— Children’s Craft making at the Swope Art Museum and the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
— Food Donation Truck sponsored by Coca-Cola.
— Vigo County Historical Museum Activities.
— Farrington Grove Choral Show at the First Congregational Church.
— Madrigal singers, great food, hot chocolate and other holiday drinks, holiday music, surprise guests and so much more.
In the words of young Tiny Tim in the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” God bless us, every one.
Bring your family. Bring your friends. I look forward to seeing you at the Miracle.
— Terry Hogan, For The Miracle Committee
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.