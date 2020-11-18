Election system needs reformed
About the election fiasco: This country needs a massive sweeping reform to voter registration.
It’s unbelievable the so-called “technology” of instructions in our educational institutions can develop the mentality to put a man on the moon but our voting farce and dilemmas play out to the tune of Old McDonald Had a Farm ... And, are dilatory to our voting quandary.
We should have a national database that we are all re-registered for (to clean up existing lists.) No dead — no double — no mail in — no hours of hand counting — no illegal residents. No exceptions.
You phone-in (with your code) starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday through midnight. No early — no late. If you aren’t registered correctly it won’t go through. At exactly 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday all votes have been automatically calculated. Final. No waiting. No hand counting. NDB shuts down. Can’t be compromised. Vote totals are instant. And no way through those hours can a running count be predicated. Therefore, no one can be “bought.”
Of course, there’s all sorts of “probabilities” with this conception. But nothing compared to what’s wrong with the procedures of today. Also, so-called Republican-Democrat.
So often the decisions needed to be made on crucial topics in the hands of our government base are decided on — or not decided on — according to what “party” they belong to.
If it’s a Republican notion Democrats could care less about the proposal and won’t even contemplate; vise-versa. There’s not much to give credit to of them “working together.”
Do away with “party”? No one cares which you are because most of us don’t even know what the differences are. Being either should not be just a family tradition. Or what the stigma to either one means. Go to an intellectual vote for the person. That way party affiliation cannot carry you through.
How a Republican Party could ever put a “Trumpster” on a ballot is beyond belief.
Webster’s Dictionary — Republic(an), a government having a chief of state who is not a monarch.
Monarch — a person who reigns over an empire holding pre-eminent position or power.
Go figure. He got beat acting the way he’s doing now. I like the guy, but he’s anything but presidential material. God only knows what he might do before he’s out of there. You’re fired!
— Carolyn Braner, Rosedale
