Electoral College cancels basic democratic principle
How fortunate we were to have the combined wisdom of our founders as the Constitution was being debated in 1787. This unique document is now over 230 years old and has required 27 amendments since its ratification.
The Electoral College arose from a convoluted compromise hammered out late in the exhausting weeks of the Constitutional Convention. The concern was that the average citizen would not have the proper information to choose a qualified candidate. Challenges arose to the mere logistics of collecting and counting ballots when a horseback ride from New York to Philadelphia took two weeks (35 minutes today by air.)
An often forgotten result of this process dealt with the manner that populations would be counted to assign members of the House of Representatives. The southern States desired a requirement to count slaves for this purpose. At that time, 30% of the population of the South was bonded in slavery; Virginia alone with 200,000 slaves.
Following a heated debate, the 3/5th Compromise was adopted, counting each salve as “3/5 a person”, shifting more than 40% of the power of Congress to the southern States. This political power allowed them to keep slavery “legal” until a Presidential Executive Order, the Emancipation Proclamation, was signed by President Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862.
Over the past 100 years, the United States served as a model for emerging nations to form a constitutional government, including post World War II Germany and Japan. Did we ever suggest they develop an Electoral College system in their new democracies to elect their president?
In every aspect of political and civilian elections, whether for president of the PTA, captain of the football team, or U.S. senator, except for one issue, the candidate with the most votes wins. Four times in our history, 1886, 1899, 2000 and 2016, the presidential candidate with the most popular votes was nullified and defeated by the Electoral College. Is this what the framer’s had in mind? With our current system, 3/4 of Americans live in states that the candidates do not truly compete and rarely campaign.
With the explosion of 24-hour news outlets and over $12 billion spent nationally on this election cycle, Americans are well informed to vote their conscience. Many feel we do not need an intermediary to potentially cancel our vote.
Quoting Thomas Jefferson, “Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just power from the consent of the governed.”
It is a simple concept. 1 citizen. 1 vote.
— Dr. Jim Turner, Terre Haute
Legislature should do the right thing
Friday’s paper included a story on page A3 regarding the decision that the Indiana Legislature’s organizational meeting scheduled for Tuesday would not require the wearing of masks. This was an indoor event attended by over 100 legislators in the House and 50 in the Senate plus observers and press. This is coming just days after the Governor had extended the statewide mask mandate and re-implemented restrictions limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people in orange counties where the statehouse is located.
Why are our state legislators not taking the precautions that are 1) being required by our governor and 2) essential to the health and well-being of their own families and constituents? Are they more concerned about the visual? Do they not think mask wearing is “cool”?
How many people have to get infected or die before mask wearing, social distancing and staying out of crowds stop being partisan playthings? When can we count on our elected officials to take this virus seriously enough to be the role models and do the right thing? It is entirely possible for them to call into a meeting virtually and only come into the chamber if necessary. I hold five middle school math classes virtually five days a week. If 12-year-olds can do it then certainly our state legislature can figure it out.
We should expect more and demand more from our government as role models to our state. The eyes of our youth are on you and when you dismiss practices that save lives, you lower their opinion of the effect you have in shaping their world.
We don’t have time to be arbitrary with these practices. Lives are at stake. Please reconsider your choices. Please lead our state in doing the right thing right now.
— Shannon Giles, Terre Haute
Great projects from parks department
Two recent projects were recently completed by Terre Haute Parks Department.
First was the addition to Voorhees Skate Park. A big thanks to Groundworks Construction who engineered and volunteered their time and work. Also city wastewater had a hard-working crew help out.
Second is the fishing dock at Maple Avenue Nature Park. The damaged boat dock from Fairbanks Park was refurbished by the parks department. Big thanks to parks employees for all their work. Also thanks to George Cesinger for pushing these projects through.
A special project is starting soon at Maple Avenue Nature Park. If you like riding a dirt bicycle keep an eye out on the park.
Thank you, parks department, for all you do.
— Kirk Fonner, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.