Focusing on the world of water
“Chances are, your own life and the history of your place are braided with the current of a river,” Indiana writer Scott Russell Sanders once wrote. And to that we might add, “or suffused with the waters of a lake or pond, or urged along like leaves in the ephemeral streams that form after drenching Indiana storms.”
Because it’s true. The stories and fortunes of communities across the state have been shaped and defined by bodies of water that border, surround, pass through or in other ways connect to them. Certainly, West Terre Haute is no exception. Its history, culture, vitality and prosperity can in many ways be tied directly to watersheds linked to the Wabash River.
That’s why we’re thrilled that West Terre Haute is one of the Indiana communities selected to host Water/Ways, a national touring exhibition created by the world-famous Smithsonian Institution. From Nov. 2 through Jan. 2 at the Vigo County School Corp. Administrative Office at 501 W. Olive St.in West Terre Haute.
With two perspectives on water — a national view created by the Smithsonian, and a local view created by some of your neighbors — Water/Ways will help the community celebrate and learn more about how our past, present, and future is tied to water.
RiverSCAPE and West Vigo Elementary School created a plan for showcasing the Smithsonian exhibit and complementing it with locally focused content and programming. We’re certain everyone who sees the exhibit will walk away with a new appreciation for our local lakes, rivers and streams and how they shape our lives.
Water/Ways is made possible by Indiana Humanities thanks to a collaborative program known as Museums on Main Street, a partnership between state humanities councils and the Smithsonian Institution. The program works with rural communities to design and host high-quality exhibits and create dynamic public programs across the United States.
We believe that this experience will inspire residents and visitors to explore their connections to the broader natural world — a process we’re supporting over the next few years with our Unearthed programming. Urging Hoosiers to explore how we shape the environment and how the environment shapes us, Unearthed will provide opportunities and tools for discovering and discussing the intersection between humanity and nature.
We hope everyone around West Terre Haute will plan to visit Water/Ways and participate in activities surrounding it.. You can find a full schedule of activities and information about opportunities to participate at wabashriverscape.org/waterways.
— Keira Amstutz, President and CEO, Indiana Humanities
Simple solution to bathroom problem
I read the letter explaining the lawsuit filed by the ACLU concerning the students who identify as different than how they were born who want to use a restroom that they identify with now.
I totally feel for their plight, but I also feel that it’s unfair to subject others to having a male in a girls restroom and a girl in a men’s bathroom.
The easiest way to make the ACLU happy and all parties happy is to add a bathroom somewhere in the school as a unisex bathroom. This solves the whole problem. Maybe even use an extra bathroom already in the schools. Simple solution.
— Janet Wood, Brazil
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.