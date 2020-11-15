Local Democratic leadership has led party to failure
In Vigo County, Donald Trump received 56.2% of the vote in the just-concluded presidential election and Joe Biden only 41.5%. Mark Bennett, in a recent article in the Trib-Star, noted that Vigo County will now have to surrender its status as the nation’s bellwether to Westmoreland County, Virginia. Our streak of casting the bulk of our votes for victorious presidential candidates, a streak that began 16 elections ago in 1952, is broken.
What happened? Bennett offers various theories, all of which miss the mark. A much more convincing explanation was given by County Commissioner-elect Mike Morris, a Republican. In a post-election interview with this paper, Morris pointed out that he was the beneficiary of a huge advantage in straight-ticket votes that all Republican candidates enjoyed. In fact, 3,500 more Republicans than Democrats voted straight ticket. This resulted in a near sweep of the down ballot races for positions to be filled by a single individual. The lone win by a Democrat in these races went to Dr. Janie Myers in the race for county coroner.
Potential Democratic candidates must shudder at the idea of being 3,500 votes behind before they’ve even started their campaigns. That’s a huge obstacle to overcome.
Why were Republicans able to mobilize such support and not Democrats? The blame has to be placed squarely at the feet of Joe Etling, chairman of the Vigo County Democratic Party. His long tenure at the head of the party has been nothing if not uninspiring, unimaginative and unsuccessful. Under his leadership, if it can be called that, the local party limps along; suffers through sleep-inducing meetings; relies on old, tired and ineffective methods; makes no effort to broaden its appeal or cultivate new talent; and has all the transparency of the mighty Wabash at its murkiest. The party, with Etling at its head, can look forward to a future filled with failures, defeats and old-boy cronyism. Republicans, if you want to ensure your future success, you should do everything in your power to prop him up.
I’ve never been a big fan of John Zody, chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, but he won my respect when he announced, after the shellacking his party received in the state elections on Nov. 3, that he would not seek another term as chair this coming March. Zody said, “I think people always look at the leader, as they should, to take full responsibility for the actions and outcomes of the party.” Zody did the honorable thing: He took responsibility for the defeats his party suffered.
Joe Etling, you’ve done something that hadn’t been done since 1952: You’ve cost us our bellwether status and handed over local government to the Republicans into the bargain. It’s time to follow John Zody’s lead and step down from your position.
— Brian Bunnett, Terre Haute
