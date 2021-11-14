The Pride Center of Terre Haute is honored to announce we are recipients of two grant awards which will highly impact our offering of programs and services for the local LGBTQ+ community. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Larry Paul Fleschner Charitable Foundation and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The Larry Paul Fleschner Charitable Foundation provided the center with $10,000 in funding to support our social activities. Monthly social activities will be hosted at the Pride Center and throughout various locations in the Wabash Valley. Social group programs will include but are not limited to the following activities: youth mixers to provide a safe space and weekend programming; parent/caregiver and child activities to support connection among LGBTQ+ families; multigenerational activities to build generational connection, interaction, and intersections; community holiday celebrations; fine arts and creativity workshops; as well as Pride month events and more.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation provided the center with $15,000 in funding to support our social groups, support groups, wellness initiatives, education programs, and community outreach. Social groups will assist with LGBTQ+ community building and provide a welcoming environment for social activities and socialization with other LGBTQ+ people. This will reduce feelings of isolation among LGBTQ+ people and create a more unified community. Support groups will provide mental health support, peer support, psychoeducation, mentoring, and assistance navigating community resources for LGBTQ+ youth, young adults, older adults, and special populations including allies, families, and friends of LGBTQ+ people. Wellness initiatives will include addressing suicide prevention and intervention, providing health education, and increasing access to gender-affirming and basic healthcare resources. Educational programs, speaking engagements, and fine art and history exhibitions will amplify LGBTQ+ voices and contributions. We will offer training programs to community organizations so their staff can learn about LGBTQ+ identities, justice issues, history/contributions of LGBTQ+ people, inclusive practices and affirming care, and how to address homophobia and transphobia. Outreach efforts will build awareness of Pride Center programs and will help connect more individuals to necessary services.
We are so thankful for the support of the Larry Paul Fleschner Charitable Foundation and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
We are excited to implement so many new programs and services as a result of their generous contributions to our center.
— Katie Lugar, Terre Haute
