Electoral College, relic of the past, must be abolished
Defenders of the Electoral College tend to make two mistakes in their arguments.
1) They forget that when the Constitution was written, only white land-owners could vote and slavery had to be accommodated in the Constitution. The number of seats that a state had in the House of Representatives was determined by the population of the state. The Constitution allowed slave-holding states to count each slave as 3/5 of a person. This still was not enough for the slave-holding states. To further mollify them and to gain their approval of the Constitution, the Electoral College was created. Since then, those who are allowed to vote has expanded far beyond white land-owners and the immoral practice of slavery is illegal. The original motivations for the Electoral College no longer exist.
2) The argument is made that without the Electoral College, metropolitan cities or the states with large populations would control the election. What invalidates this argument is that total population numbers are used. The entire population does not vote. For example, in the 2020 Presidential election; the total vote in the states of New York and California combined is only 15.4% of the total national vote. Florida and Texas combined are only 14.4% of the total national vote. But wait, those are total votes. For Biden, New York and California provided only 8.45% of his vote. For Trump, Florida and Texas provided only 7.47% of his vote. The point is: it takes all the votes by the whole country to elect a President.
There is no justification for the Electoral College. The Electoral College must be removed from the Constitution and eliminated from the Presidential election.
— Doug Sloan, Terre Haute
