Tunnel vision and laryngitis take over
I have been shocked at the COVID-19 case numbers in Vigo County and today, Nov. 5, I was totally bummed at seeing an increase of 164 cases in 24 hours plus 4 more deaths. Masks and distancing isn’t too much to ask. Nobody is asking anyone to wear a mask 24 hours a day but to just be aware of keeping fellow friends, family and public safe.
I’m not out in public that often but even if people are wearing masks I don’t see distancing much. I was in a department store a few days ago looking at merchandise on a rack when a store employee walked right up next to me, reached across me to add more merchandise to this rack. I had to ask a lady to step back at a food bar and as I was hurrying to fill my container a store employee backed into me. I’ve only noticed distancing being practiced at check-outs.
I was incensed by the Governor’s approach to opening certain businesses too soon and sticking to it even though Indiana has made it to a red hot spot. What good is the economic increase if no one can enter businesses if they are sick and/or dying? Take off the blinders Governor and be a leader. You won!
Apparently, our mayor has an infirmity, too. He’s lost his voice. We haven’t heard any encouragement, discouragement, or anything addressing the virus.
He seems to be very good at ribbon cutting though, so we know he’s mobile.
— Linda Cooper, Terre Haute
Looking closer at election result
Letter writer Mark Burns says:
“... we have 70 million ticked off Republicans and not one city has burned ...”
Maybe it’s because not one white man has been suffocated to death by a gang of rogue black police.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
