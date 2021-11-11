Take care of our own first
This letter is in response to Ron Gadberry’s letter of Oct. 28. He asked, could it be wrong to help millions of adults and children who are starving?
If he was referring to illegal immigrants, one has to put the situation into perspective. Would it be right to leave your family hungry, without proper clothing, and adequate housing, then go to a stranger’s family and take care of all of their needs instead? I think not.
Many Americans have compassion, but there has to be limitations. When we have millions of needy citizens including our beloved veterans, the right thing to do is help them. I am not against immigrants that come to our country legally, but we cannot support millions of illegal immigrants from many different countries. We do not have the resources to take care of everyone. Would you leave your home unlocked for strangers to come through the door? I think not. This is what is happening at our borders.
The situation is catastrophic, but this administration refuses to address it. If nothing is done, many of our resources will be depleted, taxes will be sky high, the crime rate will soar, there will be severe shortages which will affect all of us. The bottom line is much more complicated than having or not having compassion. If someone wanted to purposely destroy our country, they could not achieve this goal, any better than this deranged administration.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
