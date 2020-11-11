Senate further polarizes USA
Dear Senator Braun:
In 2016, when Senate Majority Leader McConnell would not allow a hearing for Merrick Garland, he made no mention of Obama being a Democrat and the Senate being controlled by Republicans. His only argument was that it was an election year, and he could not consider the nomination in an election year. That was his public argument.
Your ex-post-facto argument about differing political parties had no public consideration at that time. At nine months out from an election, McConnell denied Merrick Garland.
But this year, one week before a general election, Justice Barrett was rammed through into confirmation. I still think that your vote to confirm one week before the election is a despicable disgrace. And I agree with House Speaker Pelosi that Justice Barrett is an illegitimate Supreme Court justice. You are a disgrace.
This is especially troubling because President Trump openly called for Justice Barrett to resolve general election disputes, and she would be beholden to Trump for her elevated position. Plus her public writings indicate she would overturn the Affordable Care Act mandate for pre-existing conditions, and would overturn Roe v. Wade. Her membership in a fringe religious group raises troubling concerns about her blurring the line between church and state.
She may know the law, but I think she will be as conservative as Scalia. She is not a moderate judge, which we would need in this very tumultuous time.
You have polarized the country even more than it was by your confirmation vote. All for the sake of raw political power. I don’t call that good representation of the interests of the state of Indiana.
And Trump has given no public heath care plan to make up for the Affordable Care Act. He has given only empty promises for four years to come up with a better plan. He has not produced anything.
I do not know why you protect this man.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
Remember our veterans, always
Please remember our veterans, not just on a few holidays yearly, but every day.
Remember those who died, were seriously wounded and their loved ones who also sacrificed so much.
It should always be about remembering them all every day.
God bless all of them and our great country.
— Tim Long,
Carbon
Election reaction
First of all he is not my president.
Next, we have 70 million ticked off Republicans and not one city has burned.
Finally, when does the free stuff come in?
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.