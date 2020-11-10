A veteran’s salute as memory fades
I am proud of my service in the Army. Got to travel the world. A self-fulfilling ad campaign, “Join the Army, and see the world,” and I did get to travel. Met some wonderful guys and had the opportunity to say that I’ve served with some outstanding folks.
Each year, on the Sunday around Veterans Day, the pastor would ask all veterans to stand and be recognized. That was always one of those recognitions that let you and me know that service to country was important, respected and honored. But this year, there was no recognition. No parade. No proclamation from the mayor, city or county government. Nothing. Has the country changed that much? Have our elected officials forgotten their promises? Is military service now viewed as an oddity?
There will be no parade, and like Memorial Day of this year, no public acknowledgment, period. For too many years the Veterans Day Parade was the day to pull my Cavalry Stetson out of the box, head downtown to the parade route, walk around the assembly area and just talk with other veterans. As my ability to move has degraded, I would stand on the route, and as a car or float came by with the national emblem waving, I would stand at attention, and render a hand salute as the colors passed by. That was and will be the “right” thing to do.
But no parade. No gathering of the troops. Nothing. I can remember that there was always one or two folks who would come by and offer a “Thank you for your service,” shake my hand. Between veterans there was the nod of the head, a silent “Thanks buddy” or as they would pass by a handshake and greeting. This year will be filled with only memories. And, as Parkinson’s slowly and silently takes memories from me, Veterans Day this year will be but an albeit brief, if at all, mention in the newspaper.
So, the pandemic has changed lives for so many. Taken memories and blotted them out. Taken activities, memorials, commemorations, celebrations from us collectively, and forced us to rely on our memories. Understand that I am not advocating for those activities to take place, I am lamenting the loss of them, and through this missive I am hopefully sharing the impact that this year has on me, and how I am living through this year.
Even with this new week, and foregone activities, memory must stand in for the events that would have been. Or perhaps, this is the week for reflection, for contemplation. This is my week to take stock of so much, and be thankful. Though the details of memory fade and soften over time, I know that even the faintest memory ties me to events, to people, to conversations of and from my past. And for those memories, I am thankful beyond measure.
— David Peter
Terre Haute
Hospice of WV salutes veterans
Americans across the country celebrate Veteran’s Day today, Nov. 11, a special day to salute the men and women who have bravely served our country in the military. These fellow Americans have made profound sacrifices in defense of freedom and they deserve our heartfelt thanks and appreciation.
Honoring our nation’s veterans includes supporting them throughout their entire lives, especially at the end.
Hospice care combines the highest level of quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that patients and families need most when facing the end of life. Hospice of the Wabash Valley is committed to providing high quality care of veterans facing a serious illness.
As a Level V partner in the We Honor Veterans Program, we are committed to providing veteran-centric care that addresses their unique needs through our Vet-to-Vet volunteer program, pinning ceremonies and help navigating VA benefits.
Honoring veterans isn’t just a once-a-year activity for us. We serve veterans in our care and in our community every day. We’re privileged to be a part of their story.
To all of our nation’s veterans, God bless you and thank you.
— Tracee Hines, WHV Chair, Hospice of the Wabash Valley
We Honor Veterans Program
Food choices can help save planet
Nov. 4 was always going to be a biggun: We would learn the election winner on the same day that the U.S. was scheduled to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.
While only one of these events actually transpired, many Americans are now wondering what our emissions-reduction future holds. Thankfully, we can funnel our environmental concerns into action by making a significant decision for animals, the Earth, and human health: going vegan.
A recent study published in Nature Sustainability found that a switch away from meat and dairy — and toward plant proteins — could roll back 16 years’ worth of fossil fuel emissions. That’s four election cycles. The land razed to raise animals for food could be restored to a healthy ecosystem, which would absorb carbon and provide wildlife with essential habitat. University of Oxford scholars concluded that avoiding meat and dairy is the single biggest way we can reduce our impact on Earth.
Amongst such uncertainty, let’s wrestle back a sense of control, by making positive and humane decisions for all. For a free vegan starter kit visit www.PETA.org.
— Jessica Bellamy, The PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Va.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.