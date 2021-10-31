Many see loss of dominance as ‘destruction’
In a recent letter on this page one writer stated, “I equate our country to the sinking Titanic, because we are headed to communism.” Over the years of Democratic presidents in recent history letter writers claimed that Clinton, Obama and Biden were “destroying” the country. Some conservatives even claimed 50-plus years ago that Medicare would “destroy” capitalism. Thankfully, neither the American ship has sunk nor has Medicare resulted in the demise of capitalism.
Such rhetoric is simply a reflection that these writers have no clue what socialism or communism are.
When Lincoln tried to abolish slavery, the Civil War broke out because at the time abolition meant the “destruction” of America to many. To them, slaves were meant to be slaves by divine authority. Those favoring slavery could never see the immorality and inhumanity of slavery.
And didn’t people practice witch hunts with no regard to their immorality and cruelty? The classical period of witch hunts in Early Modern Europe and Colonial America took place about 1450 to 1750, spanning the upheavals of the Reformation and the Thirty Years’ War, resulting in 40,000 to 50,000 executions. The last executions happened in the 18th century.
Today, with advancement in knowledge we recognize that humans often have conflicts of identity based on race, religion, language, class and caste. Many people are troubled by the change. They label minorities gaining their human rights of equality and justice as “destruction” of America. To them the loss of dominance of one race or one religion over all others represents “destruction” of America.
Why is protesting extreme inequality of income labelled as communism or socialism when in fact it is a quest for reform of capitalism? Inequality results when a system is designed to favor the one percent over the rest.
— Khwaja A. Hasan,
Formerly of Terre Haute
Stand up against Big Pharma
This is a copy of a letter I just wrote to the maker of Xarelto and also referencing chemotherapy drugs, insulin drugs and drugs used for epilepsy and any other overpriced prescription drugs. People need to stand up for reasonable drug prices and stop letting the Big Pharma companies bankrupt us.
Dear Sir or Madam,
This letter is in regard to the retail cost your company is charging the American public for the above-mentioned drug. It is over $1,300 for a 90-day supply, and this is flat out financial robbery of any American citizen who is required to take this drug. We both know there is no way it costs even $10 per pill to make this drug and you are greedy and robbing America’s citizens and I am sending a copy of this letter to Congress, the Senate, and the president. It is about time someone reined in the Big Pharma companies before they bankrupt this country. And this also goes for the manufactures of chemotherapy drugs and any other medicine that is extensively overpriced such as insulin and drugs used for epilepsy. I personally think you should all hide your heads in shame for doing this and Congress and the Senate and the president should be just as ashamed for allowing it to happen.
I hope everyone writes the president and Congress and the Senate.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt,
Brazil
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.