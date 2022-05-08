Time to employ a little reason
For a few years, I have perused the ignorant and unenlightened opinions expressed by Mr. J. Aitken for public intrusion. Enough!
His ignorance and shallow reasoning scream to be silenced; but, alas, the First Amendment casts a long, cold shadow.
I wish to share two observations that the narrow and uninformed views of J.A. seem to be unable to grasp.
1. No president, who is sane and competent, makes life-death decisions in a vacuum. Input comes from experienced military personnel and foreign friends.
To say a president has no regard for any life but his own is not only an unprovable observation, but a rambling echo from the lunatic fringe.
2. Mostly, and certainly, you question moral fortitude for failure “to engage.” Once again, narrow-minded, unreasoned and uninformed babbling from an incompetent non-thinker.
You see, Mr. J.A., if the U.S. or its allies engage this psychotic dictator, the world ends.
Mr. Putin will employ nuclear weapons in defense of his psychotic intent.
When the first “nuke” is launched, this world ends whether the launch comes from Russia, Western allies or the U.S. “The world becomes uninhabitable.”
Please try to read and leave Joe perhaps the first time in your life, Mr. A. This is not the era of WWI, WWII or assisting our ally, France, in Vietnam, or, or, or ...! This is the age of nuclear power and weapons. Every age has fanatical despots who seek to please their twisted views and concepts of life, liberty and happiness.
You don’t need to remain ignorant and narrow-minded. It’s 2022 — forget political party affiliations. It’s time for just “the good, smart, caring” leader to face to day’s complex world realities.
Give truth a chance.
— James Camp, Terre Haute
We cannot take care of the world
Notwithstanding the atrocities Putin has unleashed against the people of Ukraine, we have our own problems; and if American money went to us instead of everywhere else it would go a long way toward resolving them.
Americans are tired of the worrying having to work two jobs just to make ends meet, the rising cost of insurance and food we can’t afford to put on the table.
While the world cries for Ukraine, who cries for us? Who cries for the veterans who sleep in cardboard boxes or families left bankrupt by soaring medical bills?
We cannot take care of the world, nor should we be condemned for not doing son.
— Anita L. Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
