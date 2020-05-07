No tolerance for nonsense
What an open mind has to do with any of the garbled mess of nonsense Janet Wood provided in a letter the T-S Readers’ Forum on May 7, I do not know.
I do know the world has become a very complex place and is leaving a lot of people struggling to understand. Her distillation of that complexity is a glimpse into the minds of those who support vile, incompetent, corrupt leaders, such as our president, and their bigoted, self-serving, mean-spirited, unsustainable ideas.
John Moore’s suggestions regarding Walt Conner’s closed-minded gibberish provide a measured, defensible response to the GOP Party of Me folks.
— Don Rogers, Terre Haute
Voters should get their facts straight
In the “Pulse of the Voters” article in the Tribune-Star on Sunday, April 26, voter Jeffrey Aitken called the recent presidential impeachment unconstitutional and illegal.
As the impeachment was constitutional and legal, why does Mr. Aitken believe it was neither?
Voter Maynard Lewis Sr. said that the impeachment was “predicated upon the Steele dossier.”
The impeachment actually was predicated on President Trump withholding congressionally approved foreign aid to Ukraine in 2019 until that country announced an investigation into Joe Biden which would be advantageous to the Trump reelection. The Steele dossier focused on the relationship between Trump and Russia in 2015-’16.
— Stephen Pfrank, West Terre Haute
Cooks should be wearing masks
In response to Vicki Rainbolt’s letter that appeared in the Friday, May 1, Readers’ Forum, I wish to offer my 2 cents worth:
That’s my question exactly: How do we know who is infected cooking our food?
I have called many pizza places in Terre Haute, and was told the same thing, “The cooks are not required to wear masks in Indiana.” This is almost unbelievable. I called the Vigo County Health Department, and I got the same answer. Then I called around to several restaurants, and found the same thing. Cooks do not have to wear masks, and some cooks don’t even have to wear gloves.
Wake up, Terre Haute. It is not worth getting sick because cooks are not required to wear protective gear while preparing food. We, the people who like to order out, should rebel. I have a T-shirt that says, “Rebel with a Cause.” I guess my cause is to require people who prepare food to wear protective gear.
— Elizabeth Maguire, Terre Haute
