God’s voice in medical advice
I thank the Tribune-Star for the emphasis last weekend’s edition (May 1-2) placed on the foolish and ultimately disastrous hesitancy of many, particularly conservative Christians, to take one of the safe and effective COVID-9 vaccines.
As these people do not accept the sound advice of our leading medical scientists, I’d waste my breath supporting their advice.
But, history repeats, and the words Martin Luther (the founder of Protestant Christianity) wrote 500 years ago could have been written today. Perhaps they will carry more weight with our reluctant Christians:
“They are much too rash and reckless, tempting God and disregarding everything which might counteract death and the plague. They disdain the use of medicines; they do not avoid places and persons infected by the plague, but lightheartedly make sport of it and wish to prove how independent they are. They say that it is God’s punishment; if he wants to protect them he can do so without medicines or our carefulness. This is not trusting God but tempting him.
“God has created medicines and provided us with intelligence to guard and take good care of the body so that we can live in good health. If one makes no use of intelligence or medicine when he could do so without detriment to his neighbor, such a person injures his body and must beware lest he become a suicide in God’s eyes. ...
“It is even more shameful for a person to pay no heed to his own body and to fail to protect it against the plague the best he is able, and then to infect and poison others who might have remained alive if he had taken care of his body as he should have.
“He is thus responsible before God for his neighbor’s death and is a murderer many times over. ... No, my dear friends, that is no good. Use medicine; take potions which can help you; fumigate house, yard, and street; shun persons and places wherever your neighbor does not need your presence or has recovered, and act like a man who wants to help put out the burning city. What else is the epidemic but a fire which instead of consuming wood and straw devours life and body?”
— Whether One May Flee from a Deadly Plague (To the Reverend Doctor Johann Hess, pastor at Breslau, and to his fellow-servants of the gospel of Jesus Christ) Martin Luther, 1527 [Luther’s Works, Vol. 43, Pages 131-132].
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
Lone gunman not part of a group
In response to syndicated columnist Byron York’s commentary titled “An investigation outrage from the FBI”, I think the reasoning for the FBI to not label this incident “terrorism” is because the perpetrator acted alone and was not part of a group. As seen with violence in other incidences, perpetrators are part of right nationalist groups or antifa groups.
— Danny Harris, Terre Haute
