We must do more for mental health
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
Suicide is very real. I have firsthand experience as I have made an almost fatal attempt myself in 2017. I’ll never forget that morning as each move I made was as if it was part of my daily routine. How it now gives me chills and brings tears to my eyes how easy it was for me to be that OK with death. I would have rather ended my life than suffer anymore emotional pain.
The biggest lie we are taught as children are sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me. Words hurt, scar, and bruise us in ways that take a lot more care to heal that any bruises or broken bones. Wounds from within take a lot longer and extra care to become scars. Often times we don’t talk about these wounds because they are invisible and people don’t seem to take this pain they can’t see seriously. So they grow and the wounds get bigger. So this year I am demanding we do #MOREFORMENTALHEALTH so we aren’t silencing what’s killing us on the inside. Please speak up and speak out. Help us save lives. Every life matters yours included.
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act NOW to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
— Savannah Bollenbaugh, Robinson, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.