Post COVID-19 illness puts millions at risk
Thank you for the updates on last week’s column on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations and the need to continue to make progress on the rate of those vaccinated as well as ensuring that persons complete their series.
I wanted to address another issue with the COVID-19 infection and the risk of developing “post-COVID syndrome,” where patients are commonly called “long haulers.’”
“Post COVID syndrome” is defined as symptoms of a COVID infection that persists longer than 12 weeks. The most common symptoms are shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, body aches, headache, and confusion, known as “brain fog.” Studies reveal as many as 14% of those with COVID progress to become ‘long haulers”, with 90% of these patients not ill enough to be hospitalized.
The cause of the syndrome is under intense study world-wide. Researchers suggest an overactive immune response may cause significant damage to the vascular system, affecting multiple organs. But more exact answers are fleeting.
Just by the sheer numbers of those infected, millions of Americans are at risk for this debilitating syndrome. Many of us know someone who has suffered with these symptoms.
To address this rising patient need, hospital systems are developing “post COVID syndrome” rehabilitation programs, focusing on pulmonary, neurological and muscle-strengthening activities.
Besides suffering a debilitating illness, this continues to have a significant impact on employment and the economy.
Following the lead of Dr. Box, the Indiana state health commissioner, I would strongly encourage everyone to consider vaccination. Vaccines are readily available to all who qualify in Vigo County.
Thanks to the community-wide efforts toward this task, the number of patients admitted to the hospital has declined significantly from this winter. Almost every patient admitted into our local hospitals over the past three months have not been vaccinated.
This pandemic brought us to “uncharted waters” with many challenges. Working together, we can continue to make our community safe and healthy for all.
— Dr. Jim Turner
Chairman, Vigo County
Board of Health
Chairman, Infection Control Committee, Union Hospital
Repair the roads
I am not one to write to complain. I tend to reserve the complaints to my husband and we discuss.
My concern is regarding the destruction that Joink leaves behind after they do their work. The roads are seldom repaired properly. How is this allowed?
I realize that they provide a service, but shouldn’t they repair the roads properly?
— Peggy Didier, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.