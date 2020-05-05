Where are facts to back up claims?
Last Wednesday’s Readers’ Forum offers approximately 15 inches of wasted column space from Walt Conner as he attempts once again to defend the orange dude currently masquerading as Commander-in-Chief. His essay begins with the usual Trumponian bashing of two letter-writers whose opinions differ from his, and continues on aimlessly as he attempts to dispute nationwide claims that Trump has failed as a leader in regard to dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. Mr. Conner’s literary skills indicate that he may be an alumnus of Trump University but one could legitimately argue that even Trump University could not have (in good faith) bestowed him with a degree.
Mr. Conner: I have spent the better part of 2.5 hours trying to find any legitimate confirmation of several of your statements you make defending your leader, and so far I have yet to find any source that supports any of the claims you made. So, as a favor to me (and the rest of the readers who may have attempted to decipher your essay), could you offer a source that supports the following statements you maintain are correct?
1.) Where do you find that Trump took decisive action well before others thought it was necessary? 2.) Explain how the impeachment of Trump was based on “entirely false premises?” 3.) When and where did the head of the World Health Organization make the claim that there was no danger of the virus spreading between people? 4.) Headlines in today’s New York Times indicate that the City of New York is still looking for facilities to house “overflow patients.” What basis do you have for stating that the “large capacity emergency hospitals” (that were supposedly constructed in record time) are not being used? 5.) What source are you quoting when you state “Governors’ Newsom and Cuomo have admitted that Trump has met every demand they’ve made?”
And finally, number 6: How in the heck could the Obama administration have “left behind a depleted, unusable mess” when COVID-19 did not come into existence until late 2019?
Mr. Conner, until you are able to supply a source or sources to substantiate the statements you’ve made, I personally can see no reason to believe anything you may submit in the future to the Forum. I appreciate the efforts by the Tribune Star to allow (and print) differing opinions and thankfully we all have a choice as far as reading them or ignoring them. But I would also suggest that those who choose to submit letters or essays to the forum should also be prepared to offer substantiation to any controversial claims made.
— John D. Moore, Clinton
We need to offer all support we can
When the town, the state, and the nation open up again — and they will very soon open up — Americans need to go out for dinner. Help in the recovery by going to breakfast, lunch and/or dinner as much and as often as you can.
Go to any restaurant that opens, tip well and go out for as many meals as you can afford. The country is like an army; it runs on its stomach and these last many weeks have been starving the nation. We all need to feed our nation by going out to eat at any diner, fine fare establishment or greasy spoon that we can afford. If you wear a mask and gloves that’s OK. Your servers might, too. Just go if you if you are at all able.
Those of us who have little to spend need to take our kids to DQ or McDonald’s or whatever we can afford as often as we can. Speak kindly to a waitress, waiter or a stranger, but socialize.
Nothing trickles down like supporting people who prepare and serve meals to the public.
The recovery process for our wonderful nation will be slower than the effects of the illness that tried to cripple her, and we all need to act; to ensure the efforts of the doctors, nurses, cops, EMTs, firemen and thousands of other heroes, and in too many cases their lives, were not in vain.
Support your local restaurants as much as possible to bring our country back to the place of optimism and positive growth from which it was thrown by the virus.
We all must be positive, be careful and be smart as we recover and we will recover. After all, we are the United States of America.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Help needed for states and locals
I have been paying close attention to the news and one thing continues to come up. The states are running out of money. Cities are running out of money, and Congress has yet to help them. This is scary.
States and cities fund so much of what we take for granted. Schools, roads, 911 services, parks, and even a lot of unemployment benefits are funded by states, cities and counties. Now when we need those things more than ever, they are struggling to pay.
Mitch McConnell says that he does not want blue state bail-outs. He says those states should have managed money better in the past. I disagree, but it doesn’t matter. Blue states need money now. Red states which were hit later will need money soon. These are not blue state bail-outs. This is just the federal government doing its job to protect its citizens. Please call and write your representatives and senators to make this clear to them.
— Karoline Fairbanks, Terre Haute
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
How do you rate Gov. Eric Holcomb’s approach so far to reopening Indiana in wake of the coronavirus public health emergency?
Total Votes: 301
Not moving fast enough — 61
Moving too fast — 99
About the right pace — 141
New Reader Poll
What is your opinion of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to begin partially reopening Indiana’s economy on May 4?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
