A closer look at COVID treatment known as Paxlovid
Paxlovid is an oral medication that is taken in a pack for five days to treat patients from age 12 and up with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Paxlovid rapidly inhibits viral replication. This medication has been available for several months and is now the recommended first line treatment for COVID -19.
The medication is provided to the patient at no cost with a medically confirmed (not home test) positive test. The patient must have a prescription from a provider to receive the medication.
Best results are found when a patient is tested early when symptoms occur, e.g., headache, muscle aches, fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell. The medication is to be taken within five days of symptoms, the earlier the better. Side effects to date have been rare.
COVID-19 and Omicron variant strains have been reported in the Wabash Valley. For prevention, the CDC recommends the second booster six months after the first booster for those over 50 or those whose immune system is compromised, e.g., chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Studies suggest the booster is effective against the new strains.
We have made significant progress as a community and health systems over the past two years, but we must remain vigilant. We still have 15,000 Americans hospitalized and nearly 500 deaths nationwide per day from the virus.
If symptoms occur, consider being tested as soon as possible to be eligible for treatment with Paxlovid, the front-line medication for COVID-19 today.
— Dr. Jim Turner
Chairman, Vigo County
Board of health
Chairman, Infection Control Committee, Union Hospital
Plain talking from
the Bible itself
On April 21, letter writer Chris S. Wood stated: “We are all born male or female ... this is also who God intended us to be as humans when we were conceived, female or male. It could not be any plainer.”
According to this “logic,” supposedly God would intend for us to have slaves, and cut up the disobedient ones: Matthew 24: 50, “the master of that slave will come on a day when he does not expect him and at an hour that he does not know. He will cut him in pieces and put him with the hypocrites, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”
This is very plain that Jesus says how to treat slaves. So can we expect Chris to find some slaves, and cut up the disobedient ones? How primitive. And people call this the “good book”?
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
