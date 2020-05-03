Don’t like Trump? Change channels
I am writing this letter in response to the letter from John Garner that appeared in your paper on April 28, 2020.
It never ceases to amaze me how the left attacks the First Amendment on free speech. It’s alright when the left attacks our President with lies and half-truths. Yet they will stifle speech from the conservative points of view.
Mr. Garner complains about President Trump being on TV too much and people should be required to pay to watch him. Well, Mr. Garner, what do you think cable bills and TV satellite TV bills are?
I suggest Mr. Garner use the channel change button to censor his viewing habits. Maybe he should switch to Rabbit Ears.
Just think, only four-and-a-half more years of President Trump and then all of the Trump haters will be able to sleep at night again.
— Richard Hoffman, Clinton
Trump clings to delusions
Trump is incapable of assimilating new information or acknowledging his limitations.
Studying or even reading is foreign to Trump. Skimming the daily brief is beyond his attention span. Hence, his information consists of sound bites from television or subordinates trying to condense complex information.
Because Trump only half listens to the information provided, he lacks any deep understanding. Nonetheless, believing his delusions of genius, Trump regurgitates half-digested bits and pieces in an unrecognizable form. Recommending injection of disinfectant is just a recent example that Trump does not grasp his ignorance.
When his ignorance is exposed, Trump falls back on lying. Recommending disinfectant injection was just “sarcasm.” It does not matter to Trump that video shows he is lying. Being branded as a liar is better than acknowledging limitations.
Trump embraces ignorance because learning requires focus. Trump clings to his delusions of genius to explain his willful ignorance. Trump cannot maintain his delusions of genius if he acknowledges limitations. Focus reveals limitations. Repeat paragraph.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Sale canceled, but you can still help
Due to the coronavirus, the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor’s “Paint the Town Pink” carnation sale will be cancelled for the Friday before Mother’s Day this year.
We plan to be back next year. Our hope is that we can continue to help the women in the Valley during this time.
Donations will be appreciated to aid us in our endeavor. Any amount would help. Checks can be made to WVBCS and mailed to Beverly Christopher at First Financial Bank, P.O. Box 540, Terre Haute, IN 47808, or turned in to any First Financial Bank by May 15. If giving cash, please include your name and address with it.
We thank you for your past participation in any way and hope to see you next year at the usual places.
— Coral Cochran, and members of WVBCS, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.