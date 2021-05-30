GOP now attacks its own people
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise have condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene for her anti-Semitic statement comparing wearing a surgical mask with German Jews being “forced” to wear a yellow “Star of David” in Nazi Germany. Greene’s anti-Sematic statements were distasteful, cruel and hurtful.
The Republicans’ so-called leadership, in defending Donald Trump’s lies about not losing the election, with no proof whatsoever, are attempting to destroy the U.S. election system, overthrow our government, destroy the U.S. Constitution and are calling it “integrity.” Scalise’s and McCarthy’s lies undermine the U.S. Constitution, just like the Trump-incited violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. This is much worse than anything Marjorie Taylor Greene has done.
The Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s claims of election fraud and Trump withholding over a decade of fraudulent tax records. Do you remember “Lock her up”? This is coming home to Trump, thanks to a conservative Supreme Court that still knows right from wrong that Republicans installed. They stood up to Trump and his lies. But Republicans removed conservative Liz Cheney from leadership for telling the truth about about Trump.
While Trump screams “witch hunt,” cowards have figuratively burned a Joan of Arc at the stake for telling the truth about Trump’s lies and Republican cowardice. Republican so-called leadership, there is surely something in Dante’s Inferno put there especially for you, because you have destroyed the wrong conservative Republican.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Will flu pandemic history repeat itself?
The Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1919 is estimated to have killed at least 20 million (to perhaps up to 100 million) people worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States. The first wave appeared on the world scene in the spring of 1918.
The second wave to hit the United States in the summer of 1918 was even more deadly than the initial wave, most likely due to a premature rush to return to “business as usual.” Political leaders felt intense pressure from business leaders to resume life as usual, too soon. The advice of medical experts cautioning against a premature reopening of our country was ignored.
Even President Woodrow Wilson reportedly contracted a mild version of the influenza in early 1919. The pandemic finally came to an end in the summer of 1919.
Does history ever repeat itself? Only time will tell.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
Thanks for story on prayer day
Thank you for putting a story about “National Day of Prayer” on the front page of the Tribune-Star.
It was so encouraging to be able to read the article and think of the people praying for our nation.
May you be blessed for your efforts to report good news to your readers.
— Polly Enhoff, Marshall, Ill.
