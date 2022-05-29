Marching back to the Middle Ages
The Supreme Court may soon allow the Police Powers of the State to deny women a medical procedure because it is not explicitly guaranteed in the Constitution.
I am appalled that the Supreme Court thus disregards the First Amendment. Police enforcement of a religious doctrine clearly violates the Establishment Clause. The belief that a “soul” is created at conception is purely a religious doctrine. The First Amendment states that that government, states included by the 14th Amendment, cannot force a religious doctrine on everyone.
Why? The unspeakably bloody 30 Years War between Catholic and Protestants (half the population of parts of Germany died) was as recent and familiar to the Founding Fathers as the Civil War and WWI are to us. To have a peaceful society, they knew government and religion must not mix.
The only factual, non-religious thing resembling a “soul” is the information contained in a human brain. This information is the hopes, fears, thoughts, and abilities that define a “person.” Like the religious “soul,” this information is not material. Some of it transcends death. The thoughts of deceased masters like Hemingway, Bach, Rembrandt, and Einstein live on in their literary, musical, artistic, and scientific works. But the information defining a person is NOT present at conception. DNA contains only the instructions for building a brain that will eventually contain information written by experience. Persons conceived with identical DNA — identical twins — thereby become different persons. Just ask them.
This information — the person — is built up gradually by experience, but only after the brain becomes functional. It becomes functional only sometime during the third trimester, certainly not during the first. Billboards notwithstanding, heartbeat is irrelevant — cockroaches have a heartbeat, and former VP Dick Cheney had none while his heart was temporarily replaced by a mechanical pump.
In contrast, a pregnant woman is unquestionably a person. The legitimate function of the legal system is to regulate interactions among persons. The key is that your right to swing your arm ends at the other person’s nose. An abortion affects only one person, the woman. In contrast, a newborn baby requires 18 years of support and affects an entire village, like it or not.
I know Catholics would regard banning abortion as a great victory. Be careful what you wish for; you’re not as safe as you think. I grew up in North Dakota, which went heavily for Trump. Lacking Blacks, the social hierarchy was based on religion. Society put “pesky heathen redskins” at the bottom, “Christ-killing Jews” next, then “minnow-munching Papists,” finally Protestant Christians on top. Raised Protestant, I was told firmly never to date a Catholic girl. (I dated in 2 of the 3 forbidden categories anyway.)
If the Supreme Court rejects the Establishment Clause by establishing only this one religious belief, precedent is set. All religious protection is gone. With drums beating and banners flying, we march back to the Middle Ages, where no one’s religious belief can be safe, where there is no legal barrier to outlawing Catholic doctrines, imprisoning heretics, or imposing Sharia.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
