Wow! Kudos to THSO, the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra.
For 60-plus years I’ve been a symphony season-ticket holder, sometimes THSO, sometimes Indianapolis, sometimes Chicago, sometimes Baltimore. Nonetheless, I’m not an orchestra expert but I do know that I can’t tell the difference between THSO performances and those I’ve mentioned even though some of them are acknowledged to be the greatest in the world. I truly believe that “Coach” Bowden has welded a group of outstanding individual musicians into a great ensemble. Kudos again to all, including the workers and administrators, that toil behind the scenes to give us an outstanding orchestra.
Saturday night with world-class guest pianist Drew Petersen, the THSO, as nearly as I could tell, performed another demanding concert flawlessly, passionately, with the skill of world champions. They followed with a “lights-out” performance of Brahms even, playing for a while, when an electrical storm knocked out all the electricity and lights in Tilson Hall. Unflustered, when electricity was restored and they could read the music again, they continued as if nothing had happened. They even have the poise of a champion.
Hauteans, forgive the humble analogy, but if we had a local NBA basketball team and coach with the skill, heart and dedication exhibited by THSO members, you wouldn’t be able to find a game ticket for less than hundreds of dollars and that kind of team would be in the playoff finals year after year.
Today the THSO is better than ever and shows no sign of changing its upward trajectory. If you haven’t experienced a THSO concert, especially a classical music event, I urge you to do so ASAP. Local champions need to be enjoyed, encouraged and supported and the THSO is composed of Terre Haute area world-class champions.
— Walter Balcavage, Terre Haute
Another learning moment for city
I was saddened by the articles concerning the crow with a banjo, lazily sitting under the tree (as a proposed logo for Blues at the Crossroads). I considered it a slap in the face at first, due to the acceptance and support of the community for the installation of the George Ward Memorial.
But giving the situation more consideration, I had come to the conclusion that history had/has been lost. Many of us don’t know about the past and only consider the moments we are in. Hopefully, understanding our past historical events will lead us to be more empathetic, kind and loving toward those who have been wronged and treated less than human.
I began to hope that this could be a learning moment in our city, county and state. With what Terre Haute is trying to do by being more inclusive and identifying its own injustices only gives me consolation in knowing that if we have truthful knowledge of the past history. We as a people can change our hearts and minds to the way we see each other, through forgiveness, long suffering with patience. This, that we as individuals may reach the higher calling of our Creator. To love your neighbors as God has loved you.
— Terry Lee Ward, (Great grandson of George Ward)
Former Terre Haute resident now living in California
Questions about that truck convoy
I saw an article about a Terre Haute Police Department officer who went into the county to question some people on an overpass waiting on a truck convoy. It said people were on the overpass and that was OK.
And then they questioned the Jeep owner? They questioned the tow truck operator. Did they get ticketed?
Now they’ve got a trucking company owner-operator who is a Vigo County commissioner. He had a Trump/Pence banner on both sides of a trailer. Guess everyone needs to know this detail. He’s targeted.
Anyway, it made me laugh and laugh.
I think back a few years, when there was a convoy or something that was going on and I was trying to cross the bridge. The vehicles parked on both ends of the bridge, made it bad but it got worse up to the top because there was a vehicle coming toward me and the people on the bridge were a lot more than was up there this time. So it must have been a presidential convoy passing through.
So I get out of the vehicle, got people to move so the others could get by. It worked out well. No police were needed.
Anyway, the bridge is skinny for cars to get by even if just people are on it. So if you’ve got a big rig parked on the bridge, it could save a life. After all, look how people drive nowadays.
But now the Vigo County commissioner knows he has an enemy out there. So he can be thankful they didn’t do a Justin Trudeau on him, and take everything he owns. Wish you well, hope you win.
— Edward Willis, Terre Haute
Spawn of Satan
In John’s Gospel, Jesus is quoted as saying, “Satan is the father of lies” (John 8:44). And Putin is his firstborn son.
— J. Martin Patterson, Terre Haute
