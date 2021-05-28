Biden a disaster for capitalism
This letter is in response to Anita Griffith’s letter of May 27.
The Republican Party is doing just fine. The wonderful news is that the more Biden destroys our country, the more convinced we are that we will have big Republican wins in the future.
Biden is now proposing a $6 trillion socialist budget. We will get to the point shortly where we will not even be able to pay the interest on the huge deficit. What a disaster this guy is. Illegal immigration is skyrocketing because he changed the border policy, people are refusing jobs because of his unemployment policy, we now have long gas lines thanks to Biden‘s energy policy, inflation at an all-time high, thanks to his changing the economic policy, and we are going to have more wars because of his foreign policy.
Biden’s fans love him because they are getting multiple stimulus checks, are free from having to get a job because he has extended unemployment checks, a free college education, and the illegal immigrants get everything free. Evidently, money must grow on trees now, because Biden is spending money that can never be paid back. Nothing is free when the hard-working American taxpayers have to pay for the free-loaders in this country. This is taxation without representation.
As far as believing Fox News and Newsmax: I am more inclined to believe their version of the news, other than the other networks that twist and turn the news to the left’s benefit. If Joe Biden would be 1/10 as beneficial to our country as President Trump was, we would have a better country today.
My only hope is that the Republicans can get our country out of the dumpster in four years. We are not going to sit idly by, and watch our wonderful country go down the tubes.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
