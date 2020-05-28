Keeping Hoosiers safe during the primary election
Every election cycle, Indiana election officials take great care to ensure your vote is safe and secure. This year is no different, but the COVID-19 pandemic has required us to safeguard a new aspect of the Election Day experience: Your health.
COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction, but we must remain vigilant in the days to come. My office has been working to supply all 92 Indiana counties with personal protective equipment, or PPE, so that poll workers and election staff are properly outfitted for Primary Election Day.
Using federal dollars, many of our PPE supplies have been contracted from Indiana suppliers, and we have purchased thousands of units of hand sanitizer, dispenser bottles, disinfectant cleaner, microfiber cloths, disposable gloves, face masks, face shields, and sneeze guards. We’ve been very careful not to solicit vendors supplying critical care needs, or to interfere with those supply lines. We received our materials at a state warehouse last week. Some supplies are being stored as surplus in the event of a recount, and the rest have been distributed to counties.
We couldn’t have done this alone. The Indiana National Guard has been invaluable, taking the lead on receiving, sorting, and shipping supplies to all 92 counties. Without the support of the Guard, we wouldn’t have been able to stay on schedule with this project.
It’s important to note these supplies only cover poll workers and election staff, so for those of you planning to vote early or in-person this primary election, please use common sense, and if you are high-risk, wear a mask to your polling place. We all need to do our part to keep our communities safe. I urge you to join our poll workers in following CDC guidelines for personal protection and social distancing.
The polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, June 2. Many Hoosiers value the experience of casting their ballot in person, which is why we’re working diligently to keep our polling places safe and sanitary. If you prefer to vote in person, I encourage you to consider voting early. Early voting has been available in every county from May 26 to June 1 at noon. We chose to open early voting for a week to reduce the number of Hoosiers going to the polls at the same time.
Despite the extra precautions we’ve had to take, I am pleased to report that interest in the primary remains high. Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers have taken advantage of no-excuse absentee voting, and many more have reached out to ask about early voting options.
If you need to look up your polling place, view a sample ballot, or contact your county clerk, visit www.IndianaVoters.com. Election season is moving full speed ahead in Indiana, and thanks to so many people around this state, we can cast our votes with confidence.
— Connie Lawson, Indiana Secretary of State
Sheehan strong choice for judge
I am excited to support Matthew A. Sheehan for Vigo County Superior Court Division 5 Judge. I have known Matt for over a decade and have watched him as he has become an attorney, a father, a partner at his firm, and now as the current City Court Judge.
Judge Sheehan has an excellent temperament and is a man of integrity. I’ve witnessed his work ethic and how he has successfully balanced his work demands while still prioritizing his family.
Judge Sheehan has continued to impress me with how he is thinking outside the box when it comes to defendants who appear before him. Our community has benefited from him increasing participation in the PAIR (Psychiatric Assertive Identification and Referral) Program. Our community has benefited from him currently accepting community service hours in lieu of monetary fines while so many are unemployed and facing financial hardships due to the pandemic.
I am confident Matthew Sheehan’s leadership will continue to benefit our community for years to come as he rules with integrity, judicial experience, and the wisdom to know when to be flexible and when to be firm to keep the balance of law and order.
I encourage you to vote for Judge Matthew Sheehan for Vigo County Superior Court Division 5 Judge.
— Julius Loeser, Terre Haute
No compromises on contact tracing
Last spring, I visited the 9/11 memorial museum in New York City after presenting my economics research at a conference. The introduction to the museum is a video presentation about that infamous day. President Bush, a central character of both that age and this presentation, has been criticized by many (myself included) about the way he handled the war on terrorism, but as I watched his interview I was filled with deep compassion for a man who helplessly witnessed his people slaughtered.
I cannot imagine what I would have done in his shoes and I tremble at even the thought. Seeing the pain he felt helps me judge some of his actions a little kinder. He and the rest of our representative government used the Patriot Act to expand our intelligence community’s ability to thwart potential terrorist attacks at the expense of individual freedom and privacy. This bill had an expiration date, but Congress, under both President Obama and President Trump, has repeatedly renewed this invasive law, despite the greatly reduced need.
Often times, the need for reduced freedom for the benefit of public health and safety becomes a necessary evil. It seems that we are in one of these ages. However, if we are not careful, we may allow our liberties to slip away forever. In the words of Winston Churchill, “Every self-respecting citizen in every country must be on his guard lest the rulers demand of him in time of peace, sacrifices only tolerable in a period of war for national self-preservation.”
Contact tracing is a method by which health authorities track individuals who have been in proximity to an infected person. Fauci, Gates and other experts in the field believe contact tracing to be a key to opening the country safely. China has implemented methods of contact tracing using their already expansive and invasive methods of tracking citizens for their social credit system. Their breadth of tracing is only possible because of the authoritarian regime that is the CCP.
In the United States, we have to start from scratch to develop our own system of tracing. In Indiana, state health officials have opted to pay the company MAXIMUS $43 million to manually interview infected people on their recent contacts and then pay call-centers to inform each of these individuals of potential infection. This is helpful, but cannot possibly account for those someone may have interacted with at the grocery or at work in customer facing roles.
Utah health officials have decided to use GPS locations to track everywhere an individual travels and cross-references that with every other individual. Your every move, your personal and private life, would be tracked and recorded by the government. When I heard this, I was horrified. Giving this type of power to the government now may seem benign enough, but in peaceful times, this would be nothing short of Orwellian.
This brings me to my main point. Apple and Google have collaborated to provide developer tools for governments to use the Bluetooth systems on phones to record contacts anonymously. No personal information is ever shared unless consented and location tracking is prohibited. Government officials will have no way of seeing who was in contact with the infected person and those in contact with the infected person will have no way to know which contact tested positive. Indiana has not announced any plans to implement this private, secure and effective method of tracking the path of the virus.
The reality is, everyone is sick of being inside, of not being able to socialize or work or go to the gym. We need stronger, more private methods of tracing so that we can open again. We need the privacy-focused contact tracing made by Apple and Google.
— David Drummond, Terre Haute
