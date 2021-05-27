Prize drawings go forward at St. Ben’s
Due to the continued COVID-19 related health and safety concerns for our parish and other volunteers as well as those who would be attending our St. Benedict Community Festival this summer, the decision was made to cancel the festival for 2021.
We greatly appreciate everyone’s support for the past 23 years St. Ben’s has had the privilege of opening our beautiful church and parish family to the community as we gathered for food, drink, games, silent auction, youth activities and church tours.
In recent years, we’ve held a Capital Prize lottery during the festival, giving away prize money to lucky winners. This year, we are continuing to sell Capital Prize raffle tickets ($50 each) on line (raffle@StBenedictth.org), through our volunteer sellers and at our parish office located at 111 S. Ninth St. (812-232-8421). Our prize drawings will be held on June 30 with chances to win the grand prize of $10,000, second place $2,500, or third place $1,500. Early bird drawings totaling $2,600 have already be awarded.
Only 800 tickets will be sold improving your chances of winning.
Capital Prize sales go to support St. Ben’s many ministries and the upkeep of our parish campus. Please consider purchasing your ticket(s) for 2021. If you have already purchased your ticket(s), thank you. Continue to stay safe and pray things get back to more normal times.
— Dan Weber, Finance Committee Chair
St. Benedict Catholic Church, Terre Haute
