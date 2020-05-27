Dangerous solicitations
I had to go to Kroger South yesterday to replenish some prescription medications, and I wore a mask for my and others protection while in the store. It’s the right thing to do.
Leaving Kroger I exited via the stoplight at Raymond Drive on U.S. 41 and I had my window down. As I came to the intersection I observed a “roadside solicitor” (beggar) on the curb and she stood there and bent down nearer to me to show me her sign asking for money when I stopped. She wore no face mask and was only about 3 feet from me, looking directly at me.
I couldn’t roll my window up quickly enough to prohibit potential infection from this person who clearly doesn’t care if she is a COVID-19 carrier (or any other disease for that matter).
At 63 with diabetes (my reason to visit Kroger) and other preexisting conditions I am extremely careful and I take overt precautions to remain 6 feet (usually more) from others even if they and I are masked, but I could not get away from this person short of rolling up my window after she broke the 6-feet rule.
As I travel the stretch of U.S. 41 south I constantly see people begging for money at the westbound exit of I-70, Davis Avenue, Johnson Drive, Raymond Drive (Kroger) and the exit to Walmart. These people are closer than 6 feet to everyone, looking in, wanting money and potentially exposing everyone to any disease they may get. Once, I observed a beggar at Kroger approach a vehicle with windows down and as the driver shook her head no he leaned down, placed his face very near to the driver to speak to the people in the back seat, and this was in early April when everyone was terrified about the spread of the coronavirus.
I am not heartless but many of these “solicitors” are the same people every day, and some have been asking for money at those locations for years.
Several faces have been added recently, but the same old faces are there, and already the new faces have become familiar to me as I drive that section of road more than a few times daily. The potential to infect others is there and large, and I (as a senior with underlying conditions) take great precautions to “social distance” and wear a mask when I encounter others, precautions I can’t take when someone appears on the side of the road just inches away.
With nice weather here, allowing people to solicit on the roadside needs to stop, being stopped at a traffic light with a person I don’t know placing their face just a couple of feet from me is alarming. There are other methods of getting by other than frightening potentially vulnerable people by approaching them too closely at these locations.
Visit the area a few times before you hand out your hard-earned money and you’ll get to recognize the same faces and physiques standing there repeatedly. I recently saw three of the regulars all trying to get on the curb at Walmart’s exit, the first occupant wouldn’t relent so the other two stood along the side of the road scolding him to leave. Must have been shift change at the money curb.
Can’t the owners of these lots do something to stop this, it’s dangerous and forces people who otherwise would do everything to protect themselves into an uncontrollable encounter.
Rolling my window is an option, but in my case the light changed and I had to stop right next to the “solicitor” at the last second and I immediately did so, but it was too late.
— Jim Kmetz, Terre Haute
Speech therapy an amazing benefit
Your article “Reach Therapy Clinic gets $7,400” made me feel good because the type of therapy offered by Reach Therapy — speech, occupational, physical — is so important during this health crisis. The article mentioned speech therapy for children.
Unfortunately, one aspect of child speech therapy has gone unnoticed for nearly 50 years. It is a shame because so many more children could be helped if the media and the education established promoted this amazing benefit.
Parents of children with speech issues should know that every child in the U.S. has the right to free speech therapy due to federal legislation 43 years ago. The free therapy can begin in preschool and run throughout the high school years. It covers all the types of speech problems. A brochure entitled “Special Education Law and Children Who Stutter” is available for download on the website of the Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org), a site which has great resources for children and adults who stutter.
Again, the free speech therapy encompasses all speech problems, and not just stuttering. If more parents knew about this amazing benefit of free speech therapy, then more children could be helped.
— Ed Herrington, Naples, Florida
No Strawberry Fest this year
The members and friends of First Congregational Church on Ohio Street wanted to express our sadness as we came to the conclusion that we would not be able to have our annual Strawberry Festival this summer. Indications from health and governing authorities are that it would be unsafe to hold a large-scale gathering as we have enjoyed in the past, and with so many unknowns it was felt that it is wiser to encourage people to be safe during this time.
We continue to be thankful for the support of the many volunteers and of the wider community. It is our hope that next year we will all be back — bigger and better.
In the meantime, we encourage everyone in this area to take seriously effort to keep others safe. Worship according to your faith tradition, and if you don’t have a spiritual home, feel free to join us on-line or live when it is appropriate to do so.
We, at First Congregational Church, look forward to continuing the Strawberry Festival next year, along with keeping our historical tradition of the worship of God and service to humanity.
— Jim and Kathi Elliott, Co-pastors
First Congregational Church
Voicing support for Matt Effner
Matthew R. Effner is a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for Judge of Vigo Superior Court, Division 5 in the June primary election.
In his 23 years as a practicing attorney in Vigo County, Matt has had thousands of cases in Division 5. Therefore his knowledge of the workings of Division 5, and the Drug Court program, is without question.
Matt is a conscientious, thoughtful person with an outstanding set of values that are necessary in a court of law.
I am supporting Matt in his candidacy for Judge, Division 5, and I hope you will consider voting for him on June 2.
— Mary Add Baker, Terre Haute
Enjoyable story on Glenn hoops team
This letter is with reference to Sports Editor Todd Golden’s story about Glenn High School’s basketball team, which was thoroughly enjoyed.
I formerly resided in Clinton and Charley Session devoted much time to the Boy Scouts and sports in the Clinton area. Some of my sons were fortunate to participate in those activities. The Session family was a wonderful asset to the Clinton area and our family remembers them with utmost respect.
— Margaret Pearman, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.