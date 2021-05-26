Short-sighted decision by Gov. Holcomb
Citing Indiana’s “humming” economy, Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced that on June 19 Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs, which were extended until Sept. 6 under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. “We’ve re-emerged from the COVID pandemic,” Holcomb stated.
Sadly, Holcomb ignores the fact that many of us have not “re-emerged.” An economic upturn does not equate with pandemic recovery for independent contractors and self-employed Hoosiers as yet untouched by initial fiscal improvement, and especially not for those who remain unable to resume work due to contracting Long COVID or caring for a loved one who suffers from it.
Without these payments (taxable income that pads state coffers), thousands of individuals whose lives are derailed by COVID will have no alternative to applying for public assistance as they pray for researchers to discover solutions to their recurrent fevers, organ damage, and over 90 other documented symptoms, while also waiting for the Social Security Administration to recognize Long COVID as the long-term disability it has proven to be.
Pandemic unemployment insurance gave people who remain profoundly impacted by COVID a little dignity and breathing room to pay the bills and contribute to economic recovery as they sought a return to health and normalcy, with assurance from the federal government that it would remain available until September. A gubernatorial proclamation that Hoosiers no longer need this income because, as Holcomb stated, “There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana,” highlights our governor’s disconnection from the reality that COVID still prevents numerous people from working regardless of how many jobs are available.
Stopping these payments will compound suffering for families and slow Indiana’s economic recovery due to lost personal income, reduced tax revenue, and greater demand on state-funded assistance programs. Holcomb’s decision to prematurely terminate federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance is short-sighted, fiscally irresponsible and morally destitute.
— Elizabeth Anderson, Terre Haute
GOP a disaster for democracy
It seems to me a good political party is like a pencil, it must have a point. You must know who you are as a party — what your roots are and which principles you stand for.
The Republican Party in bowing down to Trump have forfeited their heritage as the Grand Old Party, and in morphing into a “conspiracy as truth” party, disastrous consequences for our democracy will follow.
As a result, today we now have Trump vs. Facebook; the most strident protection of free speech would not protect anyone (including Trump) in falsely shouting “fire” (aka The Big Lie), in a crowded theater (a la social media), or cause an insurrection like Jan. 6.
Sadly, this is exactly what happens when portions of the general public believe Fox News and everything contrary to good common sense.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
