Effner will make you proud as judge
Twenty years ago, I had just graduated from college and began working for Matt Effner and his father, Robert Effner, at Effner Law Firm. To this day, I am still so grateful I applied for the “Legal Secretary” job in the Tribune Star Classified Ads in February 2000.
Matt Effner is currently running for Vigo Superior Court, Division 5 Judge. He will make an excellent judge for our community. Matt has been an attorney in Terre Haute for close to 24 years. He has handled thousands of cases in Division 5. Yes, thousands of cases. He has met with his clients and discussed their cases, researched the law, met with the prosecutor (criminal cases) or opposing counsel (civil cases), drafted pleadings (motions, briefs, etc.), represented his clients in court, etc. It is a demanding process, and he has done it for thousands of clients.
Working for Matt for the past 20 years, I have learned a lot about the attorney and person he is today. I have learned that Matt Effner is honest, hard working, intelligent and oh-so-dedicated. I cannot tell you how many times I drove by his office in The Sycamore Building after 9 p.m. and saw Matt’s office light shining brightly in the night; or how often I would arrive at the office in the morning and have emails from Matt with middle of the night (10:47 p.m., 2:02 a.m., etc.) time stamps on them.
I have seen how hard Matt Effner has worked to get to this point in his life. I know he will make you proud. I encourage you to please vote for Matt Effner for Judge of Vigo Superior Court, Division 5.
— Dawn Strole, Legal Assistant, Effner Law Firm
Public health and public education
Checking in on my hometown newspaper today, I learned that one of my best high school teachers had perished of COVID-19. Mr. R.D. Olson (if his initials represented names, no one knew what they were) was honored in a feature-length article, as the knowledge and humor with which he taught world history inspired generations of teachers and scholars, including myself.
Remarkably he was not long out of college when I was in his classroom. My other outstanding K-12 teachers developed their skill over 15-20 years of experience.
My point: The demand to ignore public health considerations and reopen schools focuses on the apparent low (but not zero) susceptibility of students to severe or fatal COVID-19 illness. But long-standing Republican contempt for public schools means there’s no consideration of the risk to teachers immersed daily in the petri dish of public schools.
Now, if a starting teacher is 23 years old, they will teach 17 years while under 40, but 27 years as an experienced teacher before retiring at 67. However, 20-25% of Indiana COVID-19 fatalities, and about 40% of cases are in the 40-67 age group.
There will be neither “herd immunity” nor vaccine by fall. If their safety cannot be guaranteed, will experienced teachers show up in the fall? Typically COVID-19 has a 3 to 6 week recovery period. Will teachers of any age have enough sick leave?
A fully qualified substitute teacher is needed to fill a long absence, but Vigo schools are often unable to fill 1- or 2-day absences with even marginally qualified substitutes. The best available are retired teachers, but will members of this very high risk group choose to serve? And with rapidly declining numbers of college education majors, where are replacements for those who choose to quit or retire early?
Think about it.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
Not such good advice on food
In the May 6 Tribune-Star we read letter writer Jeffrey Aitken giving “good citizen” advice to go out to any restaurant ... for as many meals as you can afford ... including any ... greasy spoon. And we all know that talk is cheap. And the restaurants are out to make a buck, but not necessarily make you healthy. There’s a lot of usage of the cheapest ingredients, salt, sugar and fat, in the largest amounts. And that often leads to eventual cancer, heart disease, diabetes or something else.
During the crisis lockdown, people had a chance to fix their own food choices and maybe think about how to make it more healthful. They could read the library book: Undo it, by Dean Ornish and Anne Ornish, to learn how to undo results of a bad diet. Now if people go back to the same old bad diets, we’ll have the same killer “natural” diseases. Until the restaurants clean up their act with healthy, delicious food choices, they don’t deserve our return business.
We don’t want to just “undo” the coronavirus and leave the “normal” diseases in place, do we? Make your own dinners, and let the restaurant profit depend on healthy offerings. And the virus patients who fared the worst were the ones with “preexisting conditions”, like diabetes, obesity, cancer and heart disease.
Eat out at your own risk. By staying healthy, that would make America truly great.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
Well-deserved honor for Kyle
Great article by sportswriter Andy Amey on Bob Kyle’s retirement from coaching at Parke Heritage High School.
One great achievement that wasn’t mentioned was that, in 2005, Bob was inducted into the DePauw University Baseball Hall of Fame. Well deserved for an outstanding talent. I always said that he could “throw a baseball through a brick wall.” He threw it right to the Hall Of Fame.
Congratulations, Bob, and a very happy retirement.
— Gerry Dick, Clinton Wildcat Forever, Clinton
III
