Community treasure offers wellness roadmap
Fifty acres of outdoor recreational space! Cities around the country are looking for 50 acres to create city parks for the wellness benefits to their communities. Terre Haute already has that space dedicated to open air activity at Rea Park. Dream big and a family destination at this south side park can be a reality.
However, the treasured 100-year-old historic landmark clubhouse, premier golf course, and tennis courts need to be restored and updated for today’s active citizens. The project starts with the restoration of the current clubhouse into an up-to-date social center. As with all historic renovations, grants and donations are needed to make the vision a reality. Fundraising for Phase 1 is well underway and will be continued through this Centennial Year of Celebration.
Next, envision the addition of a Rea south side family park with playground equipment, splash pad, and picnic area. Add a walking/biking trail around the park, connected to the trail system. Plus new tennis courts, pickle ball courts, and a Golf Academy would suit all ages. In addition, a health and wellness facility could become a reality to round out physical activity with a pool and fitness equipment. What can make this happen? Establishing community partnerships with entities who believe in the wellness aspect of physical exercise should be explored. Those partners are in the busiest part of town near the park … businesses, local schools, Regional and Union hospitals, medical providers, and Westminster Village to highlight a few.
Unfortunately, despite having excellent schools and strong leadership, our community population is declining, state health rankings continue to fall, and our economy needs a boost. The Rea Park plan provides a roadmap to give our citizens outdoor space for family activities and encourage industry to value our healthy workforce.
Watch for Centennial Celebration activities this summer to launch awareness of a community treasure in need of support. Let’s return the clubhouse to the shining star it once was and add a “constellation” of lifelong sports and activities on the surrounding grounds.
— Brenda Williams, Terre Haute
Keys to reducing your risk of stroke
May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Smoking makes you twice as likely to die if you have a stroke, and the more you smoke, the greater your risk of stroke. If you smoke 20 cigarettes a day, you are six times more likely to have a stroke compared to a nonsmoker. Tobacco smoke has many effects on the body including thickening the blood, increasing the risk of blood clots and narrowing arteries, as well as restricting oxygen in the blood.
Along with quitting smoking to reduce your risk of a stroke and other health problems, it’s important to do the following to further reduce your risk of a stroke:
Sleep 7-8 hours per day. Be socially active. Eat healthy. Exercise daily. Get regular checkups.
If you use tobacco and are interested in quitting, call the free Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-Quit-Now) today. Trained quit coaches are waiting for your call. Visit QuitNowIndiana.com or contact the Vigo County Tobacco Prevention Coalition (sknoblock@casyonline.org) for more information.
— Tina Elliott, Senior Director, Indiana Rural Health Association and Tobacco Free Vigo Coalition Member
