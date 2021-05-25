Gratitude and appreciation to retiring teacher
After 51 years of dedicated service as a teacher in the Vigo County School Corp., Mrs. Patti Oehl is retiring.
Patti is currently a first-grade teacher at Sugar Grove Elementary School. However, she also taught at Greenwood, Fairbanks, Crawford and Oubache Elementary throughout her teaching career. Mrs. Oehl is known and loved by students, families, and colleagues across the corporation for her contagious energy in the classroom and her ability to connect with students and ignite a love for learning. Her compassion and love for her students is unmatched and she has worked tirelessly every school year to ensure every student’s success.
Mrs. Oehl is the kind of teacher every parent and child hopes for. Patti is a wonderful colleague and friend to the countless teachers, staff and student teachers that she has known and mentored throughout her teaching career.
Patti looks forward to spending more time with her friends and family, especially her twin grandsons Tyler and Tristan and daughters Amy and Lesley. She looks forward to reading on her porch, taking care of her flowers, and watching her grandsons’ sporting events.
All of us at Sugar Grove Elementary School will miss Patti and will never forget her contributions to our school. Our sincerest thanks to Mrs. Patti Oehl for sharing her gift of teaching and love of learning with countless students.
Congratulations on a fulfilling teaching career.
— Djanedi Cardwell, for Sugar Grove Elementary School teachers, staff, students and families
Terre Haute
A climate plan with wide support
The recent passage of SB 373 in the state Senate has certainly been a “win-win-win” for Indiana, as reporter Don Knight stated in a recent article on the lucrative Indiana carbon market.
Creating revenue for conservation efforts, supporting farmers in improving soil health, and assisting companies in lowering their emissions through a carbon market are among the many benefits of this state bill. With its passage, Indiana has clearly shown overwhelming support for green policies, but there’s another plan that has often been overlooked.
The federal bill, H.R. 2307, the Economic Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, is another market-based solution to climate change, one that is even more effective in targeting and reducing harmful emissions nationally without damaging our industry and business.
Most importantly, it provides an annual dividend to Americans and creates an extra source of income to those in need, such as our hard-working farmers who struggle with the impacts of climate change. Sen. Mike Braun has expressed that “if we want to address our changing climate then we need to facilitate real solutions that our farmers, environmentalists and industry can all support.”
The Economic Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is our best opportunity to keep Indiana open for business while enacting the changes we need to help our farmers and environment.
I encourage our representatives and senators Braun and Young to back this bill.
— Brandon Watson, West Lafayette
Humor a better option than insults
We’re all bad at something. I struggled with math growing up. Even today, I’ll wake up in the middle of the night, heart a-flutter in a fetal position after dreaming that I forgot to study for an algebra test.
At least I’m not alone being bad at something. Politicians offer good company. Republicans, for example, used to be good at humor, sometimes by accident:
“Is our children learning?” George W. Bush.
“I’m pleased to announce that I’ve signed legislation outlawing the Soviet Union. The bombing begins in five minutes.” Ronald Reagan.
It’s wonderful to be here in the great state of Chicago.” Dan Quayle.
Bush knew he wasn’t considered the smartest man in the room, but he good naturedly laughed at himself with us. And I don’t remember him complaining after being mocked on “Saturday Night Live.”
Can the same be said about Donald Trump?
Conservatives have certainly mastered talk radio, but something is missing: the Reagan wit that coaxed a chuckle even from the staunchest Democrats, and Bush’s willingness to be the butt of a joke. Reading Dan Quayle quotes make me feel better about being a “C” student in school.
The blooper reel is now trained on Joe Biden, and that’s fine. Humor should make us feel good regardless of which political party is targeted.
If we can find common ground laughing instead of slinging the nearest insult, better yet.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
Governor should reverse course
I am writing to voice my concerns with our Indiana governor’s plan to end pandemic unemployment insurance plans in less than a month.
I find the rationale behind the decision to be wanting and lacking the fortitude needed to properly end this assistance.
This aid, a majority not from state coffers, has kept tens of thousands out of poverty. This call to end the assistance, and the passage of SEA 148, has already seen a spike in evictions across the state.
I am asking the governor to reconsider his stance on federal aid. The assistance people receive often is spent directly in their communities and state. Workers have paid into this system their whole careers, and it appears that the governor simply wants all minimum wage and food service jobs filled. Technical and professional workers that were and are displaced due to the pandemic paid their professional wages into this safety net, and it seems that the governor does not empathize with their plight.
Again, I am asking Gov. Holcomb, please reconsider this action. There is time to correct course and save heartache and displacement for thousands of Hoosiers.
— Lane Fulton, Elnora
