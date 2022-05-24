Celebrating the life of a former ISU leader
I was fortunate, for several reasons, to follow Dr. John Moore’s presidency.
First, John had brought to leadership roles outstanding people, many of whom became my colleagues as well. He gave us Sycamore Sam in 1995.
He recognized the challenges Indiana State University faced then and would face in the future. Key was enrollment and the threat of budget cuts owing to ISU receiving the highest budget appropriation per full-time student of any university in the state. He issued a clarion call for a commitment to rapid change on campus.
John sought collaboration with other state colleges and IVY Tech to ease transfer and gain enrollment commitments. He led the development of new programs, importantly, a first-year program to help ensure freshmen student success. He left the campus in good fiscal condition and with a contemporary orientation reflecting the changing landscape of higher education in the U.S. He was committed to his mission to make ISU a progressive public university responsive to the problems of urban and rural America.
John believed deeply in service to the institution and to serving others. This required a strong personal commitment to gender and racial equality. He hired Andi Myers as the first female AD, Marilyn Schultze as VP for Planning and Finance, appointed minorities to leadership positions, and made diversity a priority for the campus through the establishment of the Commission on Ethnic Diversity.
John took a scholarly interest in the role of a university president and led a rigorous program for new presidents at AASCU (American Association of State Colleges and Universities) and he authored a book to help retiring presidents transition out of the presidency.
He was generous in his assistance to me when I assumed the presidency and, as a servant leader, agreed to take on a developmental role for a new program I initiated entitled Programs of Excellence and Promise supported with Lilly Endowment funds. While John told me privately he was not completely in favor of this initiative, he agreed to be a leader in its development.
John was genuine, compassionate, respectful, a professional, a devoted educator in the broadest sense, and was generous in acknowledging the work of others. He realized it took a committed academic community to grow a first-rate institution.
John concluded his inauguration address stating, “I look forward to our voyage together. If we cherish our mission, see the promise of the future, and believe in ourselves, we will succeed.”
— Dr. Lloyd Benjamin, President Emeritus and
Trustee Professor Emeritus, Indiana State University
Thorny questions for Russia’s war
A friend of mine once wondered if America’s ill-fated commitment in Vietnam could have led to the eventual downfall of the Soviet Union, and kept us out of a deadlier war later. Would several hundred thousand lives saved worldwide be worth the approximately 58,000 American soldiers lost in Vietnam?
I’d hate to make that argument before a family who lost a loved one in Vietnam, or a veteran still carrying scars from that conflict.
The “domino theory”, which was a rationale for our Indochina involvement, suggested that other Southeast Asian countries would fall to communism if America failed in South Vietnam. America failed, but the dominoes didn’t fall.
Would the domino theory be just as obsolete in today’s Russian-Ukraine war? If only answers preceded bloodshed.
President Truman had an answer for Japan: two atom bombs. We were pretty sure Japan couldn’t respond in kind. Russia can.
Russia vs. Ukraine presents thorny questions tailor made for Monday morning quarterbacking. If Russia defeats Ukraine because America didn’t send weapons or lend air support in time, will history conclude that Ukraine President Zelenskyy was right all along, and that the U.S. overestimated the risk of starting WWIII? Do we stop Vladimir Putin now, or let him manipulate us with nuclear threats while he cherry picks former Soviet satellites? Does the U.S call Putin’s bluff, or risk being blamed for triggering a nuclear exchange?
General Colin Powell said, “No battle plan survives contact with the enemy.” America learned that the hard way in the jungles of Vietnam, as did Russia in Afghanistan. “Vietnam” moments aren’t unique to the United States, we just land on our feet better. Whatever happens in Ukraine will be messy, but I’m guessing most global observers would rather be America right now than Russia.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
