Recognition for unsung heroes
I would like on this Memorial Day weekend recognize a group of unsung heroes who have been an important part of attempting to control the COVID-19 pandemic. That group being you — the public. Without you doing what was requested of you to help “flatten the curve” we will never be sure how high our numbers could have been. How many more infections and how many more deaths, but due to your actions, locally, the numbers have been manageable.
You have been real soldiers at this time. When the order came down to shelter in place you did it. When you were asked to avoid non-essential travel and work you did it. When you were asked to socially distance whenever possible you did it. When you were asked to wear a mask in public, the vast majority did so and continue to wear one. You did that recognizing when one wears a mask you are not doing it for yourself, rather you are wearing the mask to protect another person — a most unselfish act.
Who benefits from your actions? Of course, those ones you love who may have been sheltering with you but also your neighbors who may have underlying health issues, someone’s grandmother or grandfather, the young child who we now recognize is not immune to the health consequences of this virus with an increasing number of cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children being seen, or the unknown people you pass at a retail store or restaurant, both the customers and workers there. But also you are protecting the first responders in this community and the front line health care workers who have not faltered in their commitment to this community to always rush towards those who are sick or injured whether it is this virus or a heart attack or appendicitis that have not disappeared during this time and have also needed to be treated.
As the state reopens at a time we know the COVID-19 virus is still lurking and will be here for another year or two, we can all continue to help control the spread of the virus by doing exactly what you have been doing — wear a mask in public, maintaining social distancing when able, frequent hand-washing knowing plain soap and water kills this virus, and finally monitor yourself for signs of the virus — fever, cough, fatigue, loss of smell, gastrointestinal symptoms and if present stay home but also with plenty of testing sites also getting evaluated and tested.
Relatively soon most experts feel there will be a vaccine that will be safe and effective that will protect us — much like the polio vaccine did to put that dreaded disease behind us. The last heroic act you will need to do, once the vaccine is widely available, will be for you to take it. Then this pandemic will be behind us and left for the history books and your heroic efforts, not unlike the soldiers and veterans we honor this weekend, will be noted too.
— Randy Stevens, M.D., Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.